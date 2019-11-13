Vortex Brands Announces Completion of First Production System

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Brands Co. (USOTC: VTXB) announced the completion of the first Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) system after receiving funding just two weeks ago for its production.

“We are evaluating select locations for viability in concert with Tripac Systems to ensure the scale matches the need for this first installation in the field," said Vortex Brands Co. CEO, Todd Higley. “This is a great opportunity to practice and perfect training and installation procedures as we prepare to meet expected demand for this solution."

One of the sites under consideration was offered as part of an invitation from a technology vetting organization who receives funding support from the California Energy Commission and whose program is administered by prominent California colleges. An installation at the recommended facility will be done as a courtesy gesture to support energy conservation efforts in the State of California in exchange for the technology evaluation by the program's engineers and not a part of the planned pilot program.

"Doing the assembly on this first system allowed us to learn a few lessons on perfecting our manufacturing and assembly process,” said Bob Widner of Tripac Systems. “Additionally, we expect to provide a major announcement regarding the manufacture of the PAS systems for the pilot program prior to the Thanksgiving holiday."

Higley added, "In the coming weeks we will release the anticipated economic and environmental impact from our pilot program and provide more in-depth industry background and history that showcases the solution PAS technology provides and its timely debut to finally improve electrical distribution infrastructure.”

About Vortex Brands Co.

Vortex Brands Co., under the dba Vortex Green Energy will provide as a service multipurpose Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) equipment to electric utilities nationwide. PAS is a one-of-a-kind technology designed to address a one-hundred-year-old inherent problem that was thought to be unsolvable: the inefficient power consumption caused by electric motors. Improving consumption efficiency will extend the life of the grid by protecting it from excessive wear and damage, improve grid reliability by reducing line congestion and increasing reserve margin, while creating true cost savings for the utility at no cost for the equipment. Instead, revenue is generated under a Share-of-Savings business model wherein the utility shares the savings with Vortex created by the PAS service on a monthly basis. PAS is designed to address industrial and commercial use applications in a scalable solution where the majority of wasted electricity occurs, and the largest opportunity exists. Clients of the utility benefit from progressing toward carbon footprint reduction goals without capital expense or investing in any new equipment. Operations initially are focused in California before expanding nationwide.

