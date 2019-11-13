Cority Expands Quality Management Solution to Support the Product Development Process

New functionality streamlines product quality and supplier collaboration to reduce nonconformances and drive continuous improvement efforts

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software, has introduced new functionality to its industry-leading Quality Management Solution (QMS). Organizations can now unify product quality, supplier collaboration, and testing in a single true SaaS solution on the Cority unified EHSQ platform.

Developing new products for customer needs requires research, innovation, and collaboration across a vast array of global suppliers and contract vendors. The process is often manual and involves paper-based processes to manage requirements and changes. Ensuring all suppliers are aware of current version requirements and deadlines can be challenging and costly if not managed correctly.

Cority’s QMS solution now includes Product Management capabilities to streamline communication between internal personnel and external suppliers in one complete system of record. Quality professionals can ensure product specifications are shared with suppliers and prototypes are tested to provide repeatability prior to full-scale production. This enhancement helps drive efficiencies, reduce risk to the manufacturing process, and deliver products on-time and on-budget.

With half of all product recalls attributed to supplier and contract vendor issues, testing incoming material is imperative to ensure quality prior to production. Cority automates this process with new Statistical Process Control (SPC) functionality, enabling quality professionals to test and evaluate raw materials and parts against specifications and record findings in a centralized system. Organizations can now proactively address issues, eliminate nonconformances, and prevent nonconforming material from entering the supply chain.

“If a quality issue isn’t identified and addressed before your product enters the supply chain, it can have a significant impact on consumer health and safety, as well as your organization’s brand and profits,” said Michael Couture, Chief Product Officer, Cority. “These latest enhancements ensure our clients can easily manage the entire quality lifecycle and drive operational efficiencies to proactively protect their people, products, and facility.”

The announcement follows Cority’s recent recognition as a leader in the EHS Software Benchmark: Quality Management by independent analyst firm Verdantix. The report, which provides a detailed analysis of capabilities available from the 23 most prominent EHS software providers, finds that Cority achieved one of the highest scores, and recommends that firms seeking depth of functionality for integrated EHS and quality management should shortlist Cority.

