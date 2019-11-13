Former Plenary Concessions CEO Mike Marasco named 2019 Champion by CCPPP

Award to be presented at P3 2019 on November 19

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Marasco, a trailblazer in the field of infrastructure P3s, has been named the recipient of the 2019 Champion Award by The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships.

Marasco, who recently retired after 12 years as CEO of Plenary Concessions, will receive the prestigious award at CCPPP’s 27th annual conference on Tuesday, November 19 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel.

“Mike has been a recognized and respected leader for the Canadian P3 model. He is truly a champion and completely deserving of this recognition,” said Mark Romoff, President and CEO of The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships.

“He is one of those rare people who have risen above self-interest to advocate for the industry as a whole and is one of the key reasons the Canadian P3 model has become widely accepted and praised.”

In particular, the awards committee noted that Marasco has done “missionary work” on both sides of the border and across Canada to educate governments about the P3 model and its benefits, as well as to bring integrity and transparency to agreements while always seeking innovation.

The Champion Award is presented by CCPPP to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to public-private partnerships in Canada.

He joins a long line of distinguished Canadians who have received the award, including: the late James Flaherty, former federal Finance Minister; Bert Clark, President and CEO, Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and former President and CEO of Infrastructure Ontario; John Beck, Founder, President and CEO of Aecon Group Inc.; and Sarah Clark, President and CEO at Fraser River Pile and Dredge (GP) Inc. and former President and CEO of Partnerships British Columbia.

“I am truly humbled to be recognized by the Council for my contributions to the P3 industry,” said Marasco. “It was very rewarding to be part of the growth that saw the Canadian P3 market become a world leader. To be among those who previously won this award is a great honour and a nice way to cap off my career as I start a new chapter in my life.”

Marasco started in the realm of public-private partnerships in British Columbia where he helped successfully procure the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre from 2001-2004. It was the province’s first acute care hospital and set a new benchmark for public infrastructure in B.C.

That success led to the launch of Partnerships BC with Marasco as one of the public agency’s founding members. During his tenure, the agency closed more than $4.7 billion in 11 P3 projects in the health, transportation, advanced education and resource sectors.

He then moved on to Plenary Group and CEO of Plenary Concessions, the subsidiary responsible for design, construction and asset management of all Plenary projects throughout North America. In his role as CEO, Marasco was also responsible for business growth and teaming, with the objective of identifying and developing new infrastructure opportunities and markets across North America, including the Communications Security Establishment Canada (CSEC) project, the Humber River Hospital and the University of California, Merced’s 2020 Project. Since 2005, Plenary has closed more than $18 billion in 34 P3s.

CCPPP’s annual conference is the world’s premier event on public-private partnerships, attracting 1,200 senior public and private sector infrastructure leaders from across Canada and abroad with unparalleled networking and business development opportunities. Media are invited to register in advance at p3-2019.ca.

About the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships

Established in 1993, CCPPP is a national not-for-profit non-partisan, member-based organization with broad representation from across the public and private sectors. Our mission is to collaborate with all levels of government, Indigenous communities and the private sector to enable smart, innovative and sustainable approaches to developing and maintaining public infrastructure that achieve the best outcomes for Canadians. The Council is a proponent of evidence-based public policy in support of P3s, facilitates the adoption of international best practices, and educates stakeholders and the community on the economic and social benefits of public-private partnerships.

