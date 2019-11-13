LastPass by LogMeIn Announces Collaboration with HP to Boost Online Security

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced HP will offer easy access to its market leading password management solution, LastPass, to select customers who purchase the new HP Spectre x360 13. Accessible via a Windows Start Tile, HP customers can create a free LastPass account for a simple, secure way to manage passwords and other confidential information.



Since launching in 2008, LastPass has won over millions of people by helping to simplify their online life, while making it easier to achieve strong password security. Together with HP, LastPass is empowering new first-time users to improve their online security and make practicing safe password behavior the norm.

“Today’s reality is that people's lives are increasingly digital – and inherently PCs are a focal point of their online experience they need to protect. Using a password manager to stay safe online is the digital equivalent of eating your vegetables to stay healthy,” said John Bennett, SVP & GM of Identity and Access Management at LogMeIn. “We’re excited that HP has chosen to add LastPass password management to its portfolio of security features to help consumers protect their digital lives.”

With LastPass, users can store everything from bank accounts to passports to credit card numbers securely in their personal vault, where such information can be organized into folders, shared with others, and given to a family member in the event of an emergency.

Designed to make it easy for anyone to develop good password habits, LastPass includes additional features such as:

Designed to make it easy for anyone to develop good password habits, LastPass includes additional features such as:





As a user logs in to websites, LastPass will offer to remember those credentials and fill them next time the user wants to log in. LastPass also securely completes online forms for registrations, checkouts, and more, in seconds. Password Generator – When signing up for a new account, users can generate a complex password in a single click and replace older, weaker passwords with new generated ones.





When signing up for a new account, users can generate a complex password in a single click and replace older, weaker passwords with new generated ones. LastPass Security Challenge – This allows users to audit their vault for weak, duplicate, old, and potentially-breached passwords, so you can update them with new, generated passwords. As you improve your passwords, your Security Challenge score will improve.

“Customers tell us that they sometimes struggle to manage the passwords required to access the numerous websites across the multiple devices that they use on a regular basis,” said Mike Nash, chief technologist and vice president, Customer Experience and Portfolio Strategy, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We are excited to be working with LogMeIn to offer LastPass to our consumer customers as part of our evolving defense with in depth security offerings.”

The LastPass Personal suite includes LastPass Free and Premium ($36/year) for individuals and Families which includes 6 licenses ($48/year).

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager helping millions organize and protect their online lives, at home and at work. LastPass provides secure password storage to make going online easier and safer, supporting all browsers, platforms, and mobile devices. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com .

LastPass is a trademark of LogMeIn in the U.S. and other countries.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact:

Lauren Christopherson

press@lastpass.com

617-279-2443



