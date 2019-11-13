Independent evaluation validates iperceptions’ survey experience conforms with WCAG 2.0 Level A & AA

/EIN News/ -- Audit confirms iperceptions’ continued efforts to offer an accessible feedback experience for all survey respondents.



MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iperceptions , a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions, today announced the results of an independent evaluation that validates the iperceptions survey experience meets the accessibility criteria of the Web Compatibility and Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 Level A and AA.

eSSENTIAL Accessibility, a third-party digital accessibility solutions provider, performed this audit against each of the success criteria set forth in the WCAG 2.0 Level A and AA.

This certification confirms that the iperceptions survey experience is:

Accessible for people with disabilities, including those with limited to no vision or hearing, colorblindness, and limited mobility.

Compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.

Compatible with assistive technologies, such as screen readers.

“It is essential for brands today not only to collect customer feedback on all their touchpoints, but make sure their customers' survey experience is positive and inclusive, too," said Pascal Cardinal, President and Chief Executive Officer at iperceptions. “We are proud of this certification as it validates our continued efforts to give everyone an easy and accessible way to share feedback with their favorite brands, and it reassures our clients they are getting a representative view of how all customers feel about their Customer Experience.”

Key features of the iperceptions survey and comment card experience that comply with the requirements of WCAG 2.0, Level A and AA include:

Custom invitations shown on Desktop and Mobile.

High-contrast colors used throughout the survey interface.

The ability to complete surveys and comment cards using only keyboard strokes.

Easily-identifiable and selectable survey navigation buttons.

About iperceptions

Founded in 1999, iperceptions is a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions, guiding the world's most respected brands to become customer-centric organizations. iperceptions uses Enterprise-class technology and an expert-guided approach to transform feedback into insights that empower brands to deliver optimal experiences across the customer journey. iperceptions offers a full range of solutions tailored to their clients’ unique needs, and which are powered by a team of experts that has managed 1000s of customer feedback programs in 35 languages for Automotive, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Finance, Education and Telecommunications brands.

