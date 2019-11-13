SiriusXM Upgrades its Jazz at Lincoln Center Studios with Avid Audio Solutions to Produce Live Broadcasts

Avid’s hardware and software solutions enable SiriusXM Satellite Radio to mix world-class broadcasts with ease

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced that long-time customer SiriusXM Satellite Radio has upgraded its Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) mixing and recording studios with Avid audio hardware and software solutions for its popular live music broadcasts on radio and online streaming. The satellite radio broadcasting company has upgraded its workflow with Pro Tools ® | HDX systems, Avid S6 control surfaces, and Pro Tools | MTRX audio interfaces. The upgrade gives Rob Macomber, SiriusXM’s Grammy® and Emmy® award-winning chief engineer of the studios at JALC, the sound quality, reliability and flexibility he needs to mix, record and produce the JALC broadcasts enjoyed by millions of jazz fans.



JALC is a part of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, along with the New York Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Opera. JALC records and produces live broadcasts from its three main venues — the 1,233-seat Rose Theater, The Appel Room with its backdrops of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline, and the intimate Dizzy’s Club. With more than 3,000 live-to-internet broadcasts produced to date, Macomber was one of the first engineers to mix live broadcasts “in the box” using Pro Tools and Avid control surfaces. The success and reliability of his Avid workflow gave SiriusXM the confidence to keep things within the Avid family when it decided to upgrade its two studios with redundant Pro Tools | HDX systems and dual Avid S6 control surfaces.

Comparing Avid S6 to the previous generations of Avid solutions, Rob Macomber said, “When working on live shows, it’s important to have as much information in front of me as possible, and right off the bat, the S6 offered 20 times more information on its displays than I could ever see on the ICON.”

SiriusXM also added Pro Tools | MTRX audio interfaces to handle monitoring in the studios as well as front-end preamplification and A/D conversion for Dizzy’s Club. Macomber can remotely control the preamps and routing of MTRX in the club directly from his Avid S6 surfaces.

Macomber explains, “We have just installed a 40-channel Avid MTRX box in Dizzy’s. We really go for a non-colored, pristine, clean sound here. The converters and the preamps on the MTRX are stunning on the front end, and on the back end, converting back to analog for monitoring is much wider and deeper.”

Macomber’s unique “in-the-box” workflow not only delivers fail safe live-to-broadcast reliability via redundant Pro Tools systems, it also enables him to easily remix live recordings for subsequent release using the same setup — something that has proved very useful to Macomber for JALC’s current campaign of releasing 100 records over the next five years on its Blue Engine Records label.

“The upgrade that Macomber implemented for the SiriusXM/Jazz at Lincoln Center studios builds on their existing workflow, giving them a new level of functionality,” said Rob D’Amico, Director of Product Marketing at Avid. “SiriusXM is able to create templates that enable them to move between the studios and have identical workflows including plugins, layouts, routing and more – something they couldn’t do with a broadcast console – giving them more flexibility and saving valuable time and money.”

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com , connect with Avid on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , or subscribe to Avid Blogs .

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Grammy is a trademark of The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, Inc. Emmy is a registered trademark of ATAS/NATAS.

PR Contact:

Avid

Dave Smith

david.smith@avid.com

978.502.9607

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)

Alex Humphries-French—UK

Tanya Roberts—USA

avid@rlyl.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.