iClick Interactive to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 26, 2019
-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on November 26, 2019 --
/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited third quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
iClick’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Hong Kong time) on November 26, 2019.
A live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release and presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.i-click.com.
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|United States:
|+1-845-675-0437
|International:
|+65-6713-5090
|Hong Kong:
|+852-3018-6771
|China:
|400-620-8038
|Conference ID:
|4585057
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until December 4, 2019:
|United States:
|+1-855-452-5696
|International:
|+61-2-8199-0299
|Hong Kong:
|800-963-117
|China:
|400-632-2162
|Replay Access Code:
|4585057
For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.
For investor and media inquiries:
In China:
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
Lisa Li
Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #892
E-mail: ir@i-click.com
In the United States:
Core IR
John Marco
Phone: +1-516-222-2560
E-mail: johnm@coreir.com
