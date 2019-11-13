There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,301 in the last 365 days.

iClick Interactive to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 26, 2019

-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on November 26, 2019 --

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited third quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

iClick’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Hong Kong time) on November 26, 2019. 

A live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release and presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.i-click.com.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437
International: +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
China: 400-620-8038
Conference ID: 4585057

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until December 4, 2019:

United States: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong: 800-963-117
China: 400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 4585057 

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

For investor and media inquiries:
In China:
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
Lisa Li
Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #892
E-mail: ir@i-click.com
In the United States:
Core IR
John Marco
Phone: +1-516-222-2560
E-mail: johnm@coreir.com

