Introducing Dymax BlueWave® MX-MIM Machine Interface Module

Utilize PROFINET or EtherNet/IP Protocol Networks to Independently Drive up to Four BlueWave MX-Series Emitters

/EIN News/ -- TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Corporation , leading manufacturer of rapid light-curing materials and equipment, introduces the newest edition of its line of light-curing systems, the BlueWave® MX-MIM Machine Interface Module.



Designed specifically for machine automation builders, the BlueWave MX-MIM easily incorporates into automated light-curing systems. This machine interface module uses PROFINET and EtherNet/IP network protocols to greatly reduce I/O channels and frees up analog control cards compared to traditional analog- and digital-relay-logic PLC control systems. The unit allows machine builders to power up to four Dymax MX-series emitters at the same time. Each emitter can be controlled independently or in any combination to produce flood and light-bar patterns.

The BlueWave MX-MIM offers users a variety of benefits including advanced monitoring and diagnostics for systems, controllers, and emitters, integrated web browser, simplified wiring and I/O, and independent safety interlocks not reliant on firmware. This mountable unit improves installation flexibility and reduces space requirements compared to traditional enclosure-style controllers.

About Dymax Corporation

Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and rapid light-cure systems for applications in a wide range of markets. The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at info@dymax.com or 860-482-1010.



Contact: Beth Schivley Global Director Marketing Communications Dymax Corporation bschivley@dymax.com



