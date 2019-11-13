Flywire CEO Mike Massaro Named MassTLC Emerging Company CEO of the Year

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Massaro, CEO of global payment solution provider Flywire , was named the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) CEO of the Year for Emerging Companies last week at the organization’s annual leadership award celebration. The awards, which honor the people and companies shaping the Massachusetts tech economy, were presented at the event at Fenway Park on November 6th. Other winners this year include Akamai as Massachusetts Company of the Year; Everbridge as Emerging Massachusetts Company of the Year; and Sensata’s Martha Sullivan as CEO of the Year.



"Our congratulations to Mike Massaro and Flywire on the well-deserved recognition as CEO of the Year -- Emerging Companies. Your dedication and leadership are central to Massachusetts remaining a global hub for tech," said MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft.

MassTLC is the Commonwealth’s largest technology trade association. The annual leadership award program is a community-led effort, with nominations submitted by the industry. Finalists and winners are selected by panels of experts in 16 different categories from hundreds of nominations. For more information, visit www.masstlc.org .

About Flywire

Flywire solves complex payment problems for businesses and institutions globally and locally. The company processes billions in payments per year, connecting entities to make transactions faster, more secure, less expensive, and more transparent. Clients in business, education and healthcare use Flywire’s full-service platform to tailor the payment experience for their customers and to create a single point of visibility and control for payer engagement and receivables management – from invoicing to payment reconciliation. Flywire also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support, including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking.

The company is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester (UK), Valencia (Spain), Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Cluj (Romania), and Sydney. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com .

Media Contact: Tim Walsh +1 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com



