Naturally Splendid Producing Energy Bites for International Plant-Based Nutrition Company

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", “NSE” or “the Company”) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) a healthy food, hemp product developer and large scale producer for in-house brands as well as global contract manufacturer, is pleased to announce it has begun manufacturing plant-based energy bites for an international, plant-based sports nutrition and healthy lifestyle company.



This internationally reaching company has annual sales in excess of $100,000,000 CDN in over 15,000 retail stores, as well as having a significant e-commerce platform. In operation for over 16 years, our client has been a groundbreaker in the plant-based natural health and performance products industry. They are a high-growth, natural health food and supplement company on Profit Magazine's Profit 100 list of fastest growing companies for the past five years.



Under the direction of our client and to their exacting specifications, Naturally Splendid is manufacturing a popular plant-based energy bite at our Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified facility in Pitt Meadows, BC. This line is expected to generate revenues to NSE in excess of $1,000,000 Canadian annually.

Naturally Splendid is proud to be working with this world class organization and is in perfect harmony with their concept of producing healthy, plant-based nutritional products such as energy bites. Naturally Splendid worked closely with our client’s product development team on these initial five (5) SKUs and look forward to the opportunity of growing additional business with this client.

Executive VP of Operations Mr. Bryan Carson reports, “We continue to evolve and grow at Naturally Splendid and are pleased to be attracting clients of this calibre. We continue to expand our operation’s capacity as well as our range of services and products manufactured. We will leverage our expertise as food manufacturers to continue to expand our own product lines and attract additional high-quality clients. We anticipate expansion into the evolving infused cannabis markets as regulations allow. We believe being acknowledged as a premium food manufacturer will provide competitive advantages when competing for business for infused edibles.”



Company CEO Mr. Goodwin states, “It is important to understand the Company has a rapidly growing business model in the food manufacturing business. Naturally Splendid has evolved into more than a hemp company as we expand third party processing capacity and position the Company for the potential opportunities in cannabis additives. While the Company acknowledges that the edibles opportunity presents significant growth and revenue potential, much of that industry has been challenged with finding viable economic models. Having a viable business opportunity outside the cannabis space, yet complimentary to that market, mitigates the challenges many cannabis companies are experiencing while still positioning NSE for an industry that is expected to grow both in Canada and abroad.”

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

