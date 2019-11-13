Brinks Home Security Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home Security™), (“Brinks Home Security” or the “Company”) (OTC: SCTY) today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Key Highlights :

Completed reorganization and emerged from voluntary Chapter 11 on August 30, 2019, having eliminated over $800 million of debt

Listed on the OTC Markets on September 5, 2019 under ticker “SCTY”

Brinks Home Security ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for the second year in a row by the J.D. Power 2019 Home Security Satisfaction Study SM

Net revenue of $120.9 million (including a one-time “Fresh Start” reduction of $5.3 million), as compared to $137.2 million in the prior year period

Net Income of $673.6 million, including a one-time $702.8 million gain from the restructuring, as compared to net loss of $33.8 million in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $62.5 million, (including a one-time “Fresh Start” reduction of $5.3 million), as compared to $71.3 million in the prior year period

“We are pleased to begin a new era for Brinks Home Security, having successfully completed our balance sheet recapitalization in late August,” said Jeff Gardner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brinks Home Security. “Our new capital structure allows us to operate as a stronger organization with the resources available to execute on the growth opportunities ahead of us.”

“As an appropriately capitalized market leader, we are prioritizing our commitment to delivering a best in class customer experience, a disciplined approach to account acquisition, improved customer retention and prudent capital allocation. Through smart investments in both our Dealer and Direct to Consumer Channels, we are enhancing our go-to-market strategies to improve new customer acquisition. We are also strengthening retention through a more personalized customer experience that continuously engages the customer throughout their lifecycle. Our sales and marketing strategy, with the Brinks Home Security brand name in the forefront, will leverage our strong consumer recognition and trust. This trust is most recently evidenced by Brinks Home Security being ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for the second straight year by the J.D. Power Home Security Satisfaction Study. We believe this award enhances the value of our brand and validates the value we place on delivering the highest levels of customer service.”

“The Company is well into the process of developing our go-forward strategic plan and we anticipate providing the market with a more detailed presentation of our strategic priorities and long-term objectives in early 2020. While there is much work ahead of us, we are excited to share our vision in the coming months and leverage our fresh start to build a stronger and more dynamic Brinks Home Security.”

Customer & Attrition Data

Brinks Home Security customers are obtained through its direct-to-consumer sales channel (the "Direct to Consumer Channel" or “DTC”), which offers both Do-It-Yourself and professional installation security solutions and its exclusive authorized dealer network (the "Dealer Channel"), which provides product and installation services, as well as support to customers.

Customer Additions

Through its Dealer and DTC Channels, in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company acquired 21,228 and 63,974 subscriber accounts, respectively. This represents a decline of 35.8% and 30.5% in the three and nine month periods, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. The declines are due to large bulk purchases made in the respective periods in 2018 and a reduction in accounts generated in the current year in the Company’s DTC Channel. Excluding the impact of the 2018 bulk purchases, subscriber account acquisitions decreased 19.5% and 14.0% in the three and nine month periods, respectively.

Attrition

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Beginning Balance of accounts 942,157 998,087 Accounts Acquired 84,899 110,358 Accounts Cancelled (156,047 ) (161,657 ) Cancelled accounts guaranteed by dealer and other adjustments (a) (5,161 ) (4,631 ) Ending balance of accounts 865,848 942,157 Monthly weighted average accounts 903,424 965,026 Attrition rate – Unit 17.3 % 16.8 % Attrition rate - RMR (b) 17.6 % 14.1 %

Includes cancelled accounts that are contractually guaranteed to be refunded from holdback The recurring monthly revenue (“RMR”) of cancelled accounts follows the same definition as subscriber unit attrition as noted above. RMR attrition is defined as the RMR of cancelled accounts in a given period, adjusted for the impact of price increases or decreases in that period, divided by the weighted average of RMR for that period.

The increase in unit and RMR attrition was driven by fewer customers under contract or in the dealer guarantee period, as compared to the prior period, as well as some impact from competition, including new market entrants. The increase in the RMR attrition rate was also impacted by price guarantees and a less aggressive price increase strategy.

Presentation of Predecessor and Successor Financial Results:

Apart from interest expense, Brinks Home Security’s operating results and key operating performance measures on a consolidated basis were not materially impacted by the reorganization. The Company believes that certain of its consolidated operating results for the period from July 1, 2019 through August 31, 2019 when combined with its consolidated operating results for the period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019 is comparable to certain operating results from the comparable prior year period. Accordingly, the Company believes that discussing the combined non-GAAP results of operations and cash flows of the Predecessor Company and the Successor Company for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 is useful when analyzing certain performance measures.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Summary1

Successor Company Predecessor Company Non-GAAP Combined Three Months Ended September 30, Period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, Period from July 1, 2019 through August 31, Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 120,878 $ 36,289 $ 84,589 137,156 Cost of services 28,962 8,976 19,986 35,059 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based and long-term incentive compensation 32,370 11,390 20,980 34,266 Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 49,810 17,302 32,508 52,671 Interest expense 34,586 7,474 27,112 39,077 Income tax expense 642 204 438 1,346 Net income (loss) 673,578 (10,807 ) 684,385 (33,840 ) Adjusted EBITDA 62,502 17,144 45,358 71,282

The Company reported net revenues of $120.9 million, a decline of 11.9%, attributable to the lower average number of subscribers in the three-month period, along with a $5.3 million fair value adjustment that reduced deferred revenue upon the Company’s emergence from bankruptcy in accordance with “Fresh Start” accounting. Offsetting these declines was increased product sales revenues from new customers in connection with reduced equipment and installation subsidies on new sales and from existing customers as part of upgrade retention offers. Increases in average RMR per subscriber in the quarter, also had a favorable impact on revenues.

RMR acquired during the quarter was $1.0 million, as compared to $1.6 million in the prior year period, largely due to a large bulk purchase in 2018.

Cost of Services was $29.0 million, a decline of 17.4%, driven by reductions in subscriber acquisition and field service costs as well as reductions in headcount. Subscriber acquisition costs, which include expensed equipment and labor costs associated with the creation of new subscribers, decreased 51.2% to $2.2 million.

Selling, General and Administrative costs were $32.4 million, a decline of 5.5%, primarily attributable to reductions in subscriber acquisition selling and marketing costs associated with the creation of new subscribers and $3.1 million of rebranding expense recognized in the prior year period.

Net income increased to $673.6 million as compared to a net loss of $33.8 million in the prior year period, due primarily to a one-time $702.8 million gain on restructuring and reorganization related to the conversion of debt to equity, discounted cash settlement of the Predecessor Company's high yield senior notes in accordance with the Company's bankruptcy Plan, and application of fresh start accounting.

Adjusted EBITDA was $62.5 million, a decline of 12.3%, driven by reductions in net revenue, offset by favorable decreases in cost of services and SG&A, including subscriber acquisition costs. Excluding the impact of the “Fresh Start” fair value adjustment to deferred revenue, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.9%.



1All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Summary2

Successor Company Predecessor Company Non-GAAP Combined Nine Months Ended September 30, Period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, Period from January 1, 2019 through August 31, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 378,575 $ 36,289 $ 342,286 405,922 Cost of services 84,262 8,976 75,286 100,807 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based and long-term incentive compensation 91,755 11,390 80,365 98,935 Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 148,093 17,302 130,791 160,973 Interest expense 112,555 7,474 105,081 114,550 Income tax expense 1,979 204 1,775 4,039 Net income (loss) 587,606 (10,807 ) 598,413 (301,839 ) Adjusted EBITDA 204,517 17,144 187,373 213,480

The Company reported net revenues of $378.6 million, a decline of 6.7%, attributable to the lower average number of subscribers in the nine-month period, along with the previously discussed $5.3 million “Fresh Start” adjustment. Offsetting these declines was increased product sales revenues from new customers in connection with reduced equipment and installation subsidies on new sales and from and existing customers as part of upgrade retention offers. Increases in average RMR per subscriber also had a favorable impact on revenues in the period.

RMR acquired during the nine-month period was $3.1 million, as compared to $4.3 million in the prior year period.

Cost of Services was $84.3 million, a decline of 16.4%, driven by reductions in expensed subscriber acquisition costs and field service costs. Subscriber acquisition costs, which include expensed equipment and labor costs associated with the creation of new subscribers, decreased 43.4% to $7.1 million.

Selling, General and Administrative costs were $91.8 million, a 7.3% decline, primarily attributable to a reduction in subscriber acquisition selling and marketing costs associated with the creation of new subscribers. Also contributing to the decrease in SG&A was a $4.8 million insurance receivable settlement received by the Company in April 2019 from an insurance carrier that provided coverage related to the 2017 class action litigation of alleged violation of telemarketing laws as well as rebrand expenses of $6.4 million recognized in 2018. These declines were partially offset by a legal settlement received in the second quarter of 2018, increased consulting fees on integration/implementation of various company initiatives and increased Topic 606 contract asset impairment costs incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net income increased to $587.6 million, as compared to a net loss of $301.8 million in the prior year period, due primarily to a one-time $702.8 million gain on restructuring and reorganization related to the conversion of debt to equity, discounted cash settlement of the Predecessor Company's high yield senior notes in accordance with the Company's bankruptcy Plan, and application of fresh start accounting. The net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was caused largely by the goodwill impairment of $214.4 million recognized in the second quarter of 2018 and net losses generated from normal operations.

Adjusted EBITDA was $204.5 million, down $9.0 million or 4.2%, driven by declines in net revenue, offset by favorable increases in costs of services and SG&A, including subscriber acquisition costs. Excluding the impact of the “Fresh Start” fair value adjustment to deferred revenue, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1.7%.

2 All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had total short-term liquidity of $152.1 million to fund working capital and continuing operations, including $28.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $123.5 million remaining borrowing capacity under the $145 million Successor Revolving Credit Facility.

The Company’s existing long-term debt at September 30, 2019 includes the aggregate principal balance of $994 million under the Successor Takeback Loan Facility, Successor Term Loan Facility and the Successor Revolving Credit Facility. The Successor Takeback Loan Facility has an outstanding principal balance of $822.5 million and requires principal payments of $2.1 million per quarter, beginning December 31, 2019, with the remaining amount becoming due on March 29, 2024. The Successor Term Loan Facility has an outstanding principal balance of $150 million and becomes due on July 3, 2024, subject to a springing maturity of March 29, 2024, or earlier, depending on any repayment, refinancing or changes in the maturity date of the Successor Takeback Term Loan. The $145 million Successor Revolving Credit Facility has an outstanding balance of $21.5 million and available capacity of $123.5 million as of September 30, 2019, subject to certain financial covenants, and becomes due on July 3, 2024, subject to a springing maturity of March 29, 2024, or earlier, depending on any repayment, refinancing or changes in the maturity date of the Successor Takeback Term Loan.

Conference Call

Brinks Home Security will make available a pre-recorded call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:00 am ET. To access the call please dial (833) 712-2984 from the United States, or (602) 563-8728 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 2658155. Participants should dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time. The Company intends to resume regularly scheduled live earnings calls, with an associated question and answer session, in early 2020.

A replay of the call can be accessed through November 27, 2019 by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the U.S., or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 2658155.

This call will also be available as a live webcast which can be accessed at Brinks Home Security’s Investor Relations Website at https://ir.brinkshome.com/.

About Brinks Home Security

Brinks Home Security (OTC: SCTY) is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in the U.S. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures approximately 900,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The Company has the nation’s largest network of independent authorized dealers – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies, market potential and expansion, the success of new products and services, the launch of Brinks Home Security's consumer financing solution; the anticipated benefits of the Brinks Home Security’s rebranding; customer retention; account creation and related cost; anticipated account generation; future financial performance; debt refinancing; recovery of insurance proceeds and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of our services, technological innovations in the alarm monitoring industry, competitive issues, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to us, our ability to capitalize on acquisition opportunities, general market and economic conditions and changes in law and government regulations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Monitronics International, Inc., including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional information about us and about the risks and uncertainties related to our business which may affect the statements made in this press release.

MONITRONICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Amounts in thousands, except share amounts

Successor Company Predecessor Company September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,589 2,188 Restricted cash 86 189 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $912 in 2019 and $3,759 in 2018 12,105 13,121 Prepaid and other current assets 24,966 28,178 Total current assets 65,746 43,676 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $925 in 2019 and $40,531 in 2018 41,215 36,539 Subscriber accounts and deferred contract acquisition costs, net of accumulated amortization of $15,322 in 2019 and $1,621,242 in 2018 1,089,135 1,195,463 Dealer network and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,980 in 2019 and $0 in 2018 142,719 — Goodwill 81,943 — Deferred income tax asset, net 783 783 Operating lease right-of-use asset 19,153 — Other assets 16,694 29,307 Total assets $ 1,457,388 1,305,768 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,416 12,099 Other accrued liabilities 35,035 31,085 Deferred revenue 13,309 13,060 Holdback liability 6,148 11,513 Current portion of long-term debt 8,225 1,816,450 Total current liabilities 77,133 1,884,207 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 985,775 — Long-term holdback liability 2,207 1,770 Derivative financial instruments — 6,039 Operating lease liabilities 15,929 — Other liabilities 7,751 2,727 Total liabilities 1,088,795 1,894,743 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Predecessor common stock, $.01 par value. 1,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 — — Predecessor additional paid-in capital — 439,711 Predecessor accumulated deficit — (1,036,294 ) Predecessor accumulated other comprehensive income, net — 7,608 Successor preferred stock, $.01 par value. Authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued — — Successor common stock, $.01 par value. Authorized 45,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,500,000 shares at September 30, 2019 225 — Successor additional paid-in capital 379,175 — Successor accumulated deficit (10,807 ) — Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 368,593 (588,975 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,457,388 1,305,768

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

MONITRONICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Amounts in thousands, except shares and per share amounts

Successor Company Predecessor Company Period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, Period from July 1, 2019 through August 31, Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 36,289 $ 84,589 137,156 Operating expenses: Cost of services 8,976 19,986 35,059 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based and long-term incentive compensation 11,390 20,980 34,266 Radio conversion costs 825 931 — Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 17,302 32,508 52,671 Depreciation 925 1,073 2,880 39,418 75,478 124,876 Operating (loss) income (3,129 ) 9,111 12,280 Other (income) expense: Gain on restructuring and reorganization, net — (702,824 ) — Interest expense 7,474 27,112 39,077 Refinancing expense — — 5,697 7,474 (675,712 ) 44,774 (Loss) Income before income taxes (10,603 ) 684,823 (32,494 ) Income tax expense 204 438 1,346 Net (loss) income (10,807 ) 684,385 (33,840 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain on derivative contracts, net — — 3,269 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax — — 3,269 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (10,807 ) $ 684,385 (30,571 ) Basic and diluted income per share: Net loss $ (0.48 ) $ — — Weighted average Common shares - basic and diluted 22,500,000 — — Total issued and outstanding Common shares at period end 22,500,000 — —

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

MONITRONICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Amounts in thousands, except shares and per share amounts

Successor Company Predecessor Company Period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, Period from January 1, 2019 through August 31, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 36,289 $ 342,286 405,922 Operating expenses: Cost of services 8,976 75,286 100,807 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based and long-term incentive compensation 11,390 80,365 98,935 Radio conversion costs 825 931 — Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 17,302 130,791 160,973 Depreciation 925 7,348 8,360 Loss on goodwill impairment — — 214,400 39,418 294,721 583,475 Operating (loss) income (3,129 ) 47,565 (177,553 ) Other (income) expense: Gain on restructuring and reorganization, net — (669,722 ) — Interest expense 7,474 105,081 114,550 Realized and unrealized loss, net on derivative financial instruments — 6,804 — Refinancing expense — 5,214 5,697 7,474 (552,623 ) 120,247 (Loss) income before income taxes (10,603 ) 600,188 (297,800 ) Income tax expense 204 1,775 4,039 Net (loss) income (10,807 ) 598,413 (301,839 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative contracts, net — (940 ) 23,196 Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax — (940 ) 23,196 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (10,807 ) $ 597,473 (278,643 ) Basic and diluted income per share: Net loss $ (0.48 ) $ — — Weighted average Common shares - basic and diluted 22,500,000 — — Total issued and outstanding Common shares at period end 22,500,000 — —

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

MONITRONICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Amounts in thousands

Successor Company Predecessor Company Period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, Period from January 1, 2019 through August 31, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (10,807 ) $ 598,413 (301,839 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 17,302 130,791 160,973 Depreciation 925 7,348 8,360 Stock-based and long-term incentive compensation 26 912 751 Deferred income tax expense — — 1,987 Amortization of debt discount and deferred debt costs — — 5,472 Gain on restructuring and reorganization, net — (669,722 ) — Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments, net — 4,577 — Refinancing expense — 5,214 5,697 Bad debt expense 912 7,558 8,511 Loss on goodwill impairment — — 214,400 Other non-cash activity, net 117 (462 ) 2,040 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (1,183 ) (6,271 ) (9,028 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (736 ) 2,760 (9,769 ) Subscriber accounts - deferred contract acquisition costs (162 ) (2,193 ) (4,529 ) Payables and other liabilities 6,776 36,690 (8,568 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,170 115,615 74,458 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,123 ) (7,100 ) (11,513 ) Cost of subscriber accounts acquired (8,012 ) (83,814 ) (111,531 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,135 ) (90,914 ) (123,044 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 5,000 253,100 218,950 Payments on long-term debt (5,000 ) (379,666 ) (136,600 ) Proceeds from equity rights offering — 166,300 — Cash contributed by Ascent Capital — 24,139 — Payments of restructuring and reorganization costs — (53,889 ) — Payments of refinancing costs — (7,404 ) (5,015 ) Value of shares withheld for share-based compensation — (18 ) (83 ) Dividend to Ascent Capital — (5,000 ) (5,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities — (2,438 ) 72,252 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,035 22,263 23,666 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 24,640 2,377 3,302 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 28,675 $ 24,640 26,968 Supplemental cash flow information: State taxes paid, net $ — 2,637 2,710 Interest paid 7,238 72,710 95,889 Accrued capital expenditures 1,471 1,405 882

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA

We evaluate the performance of our operations based on financial measures such as revenue and "Adjusted EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization (including the amortization of subscriber accounts, dealer network and other intangible assets), restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, and other non-cash or non-recurring charges. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of our business. In addition, this measure is used by management to evaluate operating results and perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also a measure that is customarily used by financial analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in the security alarm monitoring industry and is one of the financial measures, subject to certain adjustments, by which our covenants are calculated under the agreements governing our debt obligations. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss and is indicative neither of our results of operations nor of cash flows available to fund all of our cash needs. It is, however, a measurement that we believe is useful to investors in analyzing our operating performance. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow provided by operating activities and other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. As companies often define non-GAAP financial measures differently, Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by Monitronics should not be compared to any similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to total Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands):

Successor Company Predecessor Company Non-GAAP Combined Three Months Ended September 30, Period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, Period from July 1, 2019 through August 31, Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 673,578 $ (10,807 ) $ 684,385 (33,840 ) Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 49,810 17,302 32,508 52,671 Depreciation 1,998 925 1,073 2,880 Radio conversion costs 1,756 825 931 — Stock-based compensation 266 — 266 373 Long-term incentive compensation 107 67 40 — LiveWatch acquisition contingent bonus charges — — — 63 Rebranding marketing program — — — 3,060 Integration / implementation of company initiatives 2,583 1,154 1,429 195 Gain on revaluation of acquisition dealer liabilities — — — (240 ) Gain on restructuring and reorganization, net (702,824 ) — (702,824 ) — Interest expense 34,586 7,474 27,112 39,077 Refinancing expense — — — 5,697 Income tax expense 642 204 438 1,346 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,502 $ 17,144 $ 45,358 71,282 Expensed Subscriber acquisition costs, net Gross subscriber acquisition costs $ 9,710 $ 2,958 $ 6,752 14,098 Revenue associated with subscriber acquisition costs (1,925 ) (534 ) (1,391 ) (722 ) Expensed Subscriber acquisition costs, net $ 7,785 $ 2,424 $ 5,361 13,376

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to total Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands):

Successor Company Predecessor Company Non-GAAP Combined Nine Months Ended September 30, Period from September 1, 2019 through September 30, Period from January 1, 2019 through August 31, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 587,606 $ (10,807 ) $ 598,413 (301,839 ) Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 148,093 17,302 130,791 160,973 Depreciation 8,273 925 7,348 8,360 Radio conversion costs 1,756 825 931 — Stock-based compensation 42 — 42 803 Long-term incentive compensation 657 67 590 — LiveWatch acquisition contingent bonus charges 63 — 63 187 Legal settlement reserve (related insurance recovery) (4,800 ) — (4,800 ) — Rebranding marketing program — — — 6,355 Integration / implementation of company initiatives 5,997 1,154 4,843 195 Gain on revaluation of acquisition dealer liabilities — — — (240 ) Loss on goodwill impairment — — — 214,400 Gain on restructuring and reorganization, net (669,722 ) — (669,722 ) — Interest expense 112,555 7,474 105,081 114,550 Realized and unrealized (gain) loss, net on derivative financial instruments 6,804 — 6,804 — Refinancing expense 5,214 — 5,214 5,697 Income tax expense 1,979 204 1,775 4,039 Adjusted EBITDA $ 204,517 $ 17,144 $ 187,373 213,480 Expensed Subscriber acquisition costs, net Gross subscriber acquisition costs $ 27,902 $ 2,958 $ 24,944 38,923 Revenue associated with subscriber acquisition costs (6,021 ) (534 ) (5,487 ) (3,489 ) Expensed Subscriber acquisition costs, net $ 21,881 $ 2,424 $ 19,457 35,434



