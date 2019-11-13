World Markets for Lancing Devices & Equipment, 2015-2030 Analysis & Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lancing Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lancing devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.38 billion at a CAGR of 7% through 2022. Major players in the market are Abbott laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and LifeScan.



North America was the largest region in the lancing devices and equipment market in 2018, which accounts for about 46% of the global market.



Rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the market for lancing devices and equipment as more people depend on lancing devices to test blood glucose levels. Lancing devices are used by diabetics to obtain samples of blood for testing glucose levels in it. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, around 425 million adults had diabetes and the number is expected to reach 629 million by 2045. This growth in the number of diabetic patients is expected to increase the demand for lancing devices and equipment, thereby driving market growth.



Recalls of defective lancing devices is acting as a restraint on the lancing devices and equipment market. A product recall is done by the manufacturer or regulatory body as a precautionary measure when safety issues or defects are discovered that can endanger the consumer. Lancing devices and equipment penetrate the skin and come in direct contact with blood inside the body. Any defect in the product can infect the blood causing risk to the patient's life.



For instance, in May 2014, the ACCU-CHECK FastClix Lancing Device by Roche Diagnostics Operations Inc. was recalled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the needle of the lancet utilized in a finger stick may not completely retract back into the lancet drum as it was intended to. Such recalls discourage product use and affect growth of the market.



Lancing device manufacturers are increasingly using custom vacuum technology in lancing devices to minimize pain from poking. Lancing devices that use this technology create a shallow puncture on the skin without hitting the deeper pain nerves and blood is pulled up by vacuum. For example, the Genteel Lancing device is a vacuum blood drawing lancing device which draws blood from the capillaries and can be used on different sites on the body apart from fingers.



Lancing devices and equipment manufacturers are governed by regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration Act (FDA) in the USA. For instance, in the USA, Section 510(k) of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires manufacturers of lancing devices to register their device with the FDA and notify their intent to market the device at least 90 days before the actual marketing of the device. This period of 90 days allows FDA to classify the device among three prescribed classes (Class I, II or III). The FDA also laid down regulations regarding the application of section 510(K) in case of advancements, or changes made to the lancing device.



In October 2018, investment firm Platinum equity acquired Lifescan for $2.1 billion. Lifescan is headquartered in Switzerland and was incorporated in 1887. Lifescan develops and manufactures products for people with diabetes which include lancets, blood glucose meters, testing strips and others. The company serves approximately 20 million patients in more than 90 countries.



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

American Reources

Atlantic

AUROX RES.

B. Braun Melsungen

Bear Metallurgical Company

Continental Precious Min.

Core Metals Group

Essel Mining

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Globe Specialty Metals Inc.

Gulf Chemical and Metallurgical Corporation

Hickman

Largo Res.

Largo Resources

LifeScan

Reed Resources

Terumo Corporation

Treibacher Industrie AG

Tremond Alloys & Metals Corp.

Williams & Companies

Yellow Rock Res.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6221r3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.