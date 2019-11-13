TRHC’S DoseMe® to Provide Precision Dosing Services for St. Joseph’s/Candler

St. Joseph’s/Candler is the first health system in Georgia for DoseMe and the 140th site across the United States, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare ® (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, expands its hospital service footprint through subsidiary company DoseMe ’s strategic partnership with St. Joseph’s/Candler , the premier not-for-profit health provider in Savannah, GA. DoseMe will provide precision dosing services across the provider’s specialized inpatient and outpatient hospitals. St. Joseph’s/Candler is the first health system in Georgia to partner with DoseMe and the 140th site across the United States, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



With the deployment of DoseMe’s web-based dose optimization solution, DoseMeRx℠, St. Joseph’s/Candler will transition to an AUC-based vancomycin dosing strategy. The move is prompted by the revised therapeutic monitoring guidelines of vancomycin by Rybak et al for the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the Society of Infectious Disease Pharmacists.

“At St. Joseph’s/Candler, we are always looking to provide the best outcomes for our patients by using evidence-based approaches,” states St. Joseph’s/Candler Clinical Pharmacist in Internal Medicine Dustin Orvin, PharmD. “DoseMe’s Bayesian dosing platform will make it easy and cost-effective for our pharmacists to apply the new national dosing recommendations for vancomycin. We foresee huge benefits for our patients in the seamless application of AUC dosing and performance analysis, ensuring our patients are getting the best outcome possible.”

DoseMeRx is a unique platform that uses Bayesian dosing to calculate a precise dose to achieve a clinical target. The first in the world to develop precision dosing software for clinical practice, DoseMe’s solutions help to optimize dosing and streamline operations, reduce adverse drug events and decrease costs.

“The expansion of DoseMe into another US hospital further demonstrates the value DoseMeRx provides hospitals looking for best-practice standardization,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin. H. Knowlton, PhD. “The platform enables safer dosing techniques, improving quality and outcomes. It creates more efficient workflows and generates significant savings for our customers.”

“We’re delighted St Joseph’s/Candler has recognized not only the clinical benefits of DoseMeRx, but also its workflow efficiencies and mechanisms for facilitating the transition to AUC-based vancomycin dosing,” says DoseMe CEO Charles Cornish.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare® (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise™, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.tabularasahealthcare.com .

About DoseMe

DoseMe ® is a Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company (NASDAQ: TRHC) and is the first company in the world to develop precision dosing software - DoseMeRx℠ - developed specifically for clinical practice. DoseMe's clinical decision support solutions empower healthcare providers to optimize dosing of high-risk parenteral medications to streamline operations, reduce adverse drugs events, decrease costs and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit doseme-rx.com

About St Joseph’s/Candler

St. Joseph’s/Candler is a 714-bed, Magnet-designated health system for nursing excellence, with a focus on the latest technologies and research. It is anchored by St. Joseph’s Hospital and Candler Hospital. Its comprehensive network includes centers of excellence for oncology, cardiovascular, neurosciences, women’s and children’s services, orthopedics, pulmonary medicine and a variety of other disease specialties. SJ/C's Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion has been selected to be part of the National Cancer Institute’s Community Oncology Research Program. St. Joseph’s/Candler is a not-for-profit health system serving 33 counties in southeast Georgia and three in the South Carolina Low Country and is the largest and only faith-based institution in the region. For more information, visit www.sjchs.org .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

Media Contact:

Dianne Semingson

dsemingson@trhc.com

T: (215) 870-0829 Investors:

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Westwicke Partners

tabularasa@westwicke.com

T: (443) 213-0500







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.