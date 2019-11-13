ManTech Wins $82 Million NSWC Crane Award for Technical Innovation in Next Generation Unmanned ISR Aircraft

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year $82 million prime task order to provide analysis, research and development support for the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division in support of Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) unmanned aircraft (PMA 262). ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) that allows for competition at the task order level. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) to ManTech for work to be performed for various U.S. military organizations.



“Through this successful re-compete, ManTech is Bringing Digital to the Mission® to innovate next generation intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, electronic warfare, mission systems, and survivability systems for NAVAIR,” said Matt Tait, President of ManTech’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group. “These systems will deliver near real-time intelligence that ensures situational awareness and combat readiness for U.S. forces on the sea, the ground and in the air.”

The cost-plus-fixed-fee task order was awarded under the DoD IAC MAC, Pool 1. ManTech won a seat on the IAC MAC contract in 2018. Under this new task order, ManTech will support DoD IAC's mission by enabling collection, analysis, synthesizing/processing, and dissemination of Scientific and Technical Information (STI) in the areas of analysis, research and technology development to advance sophisticated capabilities of MQ-4C Triton systems. Comparable work may include support for the U.S. Navy’s MQ-8 Fire Scout autonomous helicopter, the MQ-25 Stingray aerial refueling drone, and U.S. Air Force unmanned platforms. This will assist a variety of USAF and DoD customers to discover hidden correlations, better understand data analysis results, and make more informed decisions. The work will be performed primarily at ManTech’s facility in Crane, Indiana.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of the Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program supports the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information (STI) development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community. The DoD IAC serves as a bridge between the warfighter and the acquisition community, offering an enhanced research base of STI and flexible MACs that yield new STI for reuse within DoD daily.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

ManTech–C

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 571.466.7550

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffafbef6-3f67-4941-b39f-b3b78f31a262





Matt Tait, President of ManTech's Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group



