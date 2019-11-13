MasterControl Appoints New Vice President of Engineering, Vice President of Product and Product Management Director

Executives’ Extensive Experience in SaaS Technology Cements MasterControl’s Position as the Only Cloud Platform to Deliver Product Lifecycle Excellence in the Life Sciences

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , a digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced three new executive hires: Alan Rencher as Vice President of Engineering, Rajesh Talpade as Vice President of Product and Sue Marchant as Product Management Director.



As Vice President of Engineering, Rencher will scale MasterControl’s growing engineering team and practices, enabling the company to continue to rapidly innovate to deliver optimal customer value. Prior to MasterControl, Rencher served as Chief Information Officer at Melaleuca: The Wellness Company . He also previously served as Chief Architect at Target Corporation .

. He also previously served as Chief Architect at . As Vice President of Product, Talpade will oversee all product management, design and delivery at MasterControl with the goal of improving user experiences and delivering additional data-driven insights to customers. Prior to MasterControl, Talpade served as Vice President of Product at Clarifai , an artificial intelligence company that leverages machine learning and deep neural networks to identify and analyze images and videos. Talpade also previously served as a Product Area Manager at Google , where he worked on Mobile Ad Products, Content Delivery Network and Network Management Products for the largest global IP network.

, an artificial intelligence company that leverages machine learning and deep neural networks to identify and analyze images and videos. Talpade also previously served as a Product Area Manager at , where he worked on Mobile Ad Products, Content Delivery Network and Network Management Products for the largest global IP network. As Product Management Director, Marchant will help infuse MasterControl solutions with machine learning and artificial intelligence, spearheading initiatives around actionable, predictive insights and optimized efficiency, productivity and compliance. Previously, Marchant served as Director of Product at NICE Systems Ltd , an Israel-based company that enables organizations to operationalize big data, where she led NLU, machine learning and analytics projects.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alan, Rajesh and Sue to the MasterControl team,” said Matt Lowe, President of Labs at MasterControl. “Their combined experience leveraging machine learning to deliver powerful insights to customers will be invaluable, particularly considering our continued investment and growth in R&D. Equally exciting is their software experience at extreme scale — a critical skill set for both MasterControl and its larger enterprise customers that are working to streamline postmarket operations .”

“With another year of outstanding growth, 200 new employees, a major company rebrand and an expanded digital platform that’s fundamentally transforming product development lifecycles, it’s been a banner year for MasterControl,” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. “Alan, Rajesh and Sue are all respected industry leaders with proven track records, and with them on board I’m confident we’ll continue to surpass our aggressive growth milestones in the years to come.”

In addition to expanding its leadership and product teams, last month MasterControl celebrated another successful year of growth with over 350 of its customers at the 12th Annual MasterControl Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company also recently launched MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence™ , a solution that transforms manufacturers’ production records and processes so they’re paperless, errorless and frictionless. The technology has already been named a 2019 Pharma Innovation Awards winner by Pharmaceutical Manufacturing.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurst

MasterControl

jhurst@mastercontrol.com

+1-801-560-9608



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.