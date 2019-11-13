ISWH Announces Major Partnership, Readies Launch of Five New CBD Products Through Nationwide Distribution Platform

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Spirits, CBD-Infused Products, and Home Healthcare markets, is very excited to announce a forthcoming agreement (the “Agreement”) for the appointment of an exclusive manufacturing and marketing partner (the “Partner”) for the launch of five (5) CBD-based wellness products, which will include a comprehensive branding refresh for the Company’s P19 CBD-based products brand.



“While we cannot fully disclose the identity of the counterparty in this Agreement, we can state that this is a well-known, nationally respected firm that has in-house access to cutting edge technology and a competitive, nationwide marketing and distribution footprint,” stated Terry Williams, CEO of ISWH.

Management notes that the Company is working as fast as possible to finalize the Agreement, but all details must continue to remain private at this point to avoid any interference in or interruption of the process as the finalized Agreement is put in place by both parties. However, as soon as the final Agreement is fully executed, the Company will announce all parties and details involved.

According to terms thus far established, the Partner will provide ISWH with procurement of five (5) trademarks, five (5) brand custom websites (each with online sales and payment processing system), five (5) brand social platforms (namely Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), and five (5) brand POP, POS sales & marketing guides.

Mr. Williams continued, “As soon as the Agreement is fully executed, we will disclose all facts involved. But, given where we know things stand at this point, we felt we had a responsibility to inform our shareholders and the broader marketplace that this deal was in the works and set for completion, and to begin to convey the dramatic impact that this will likely have on our operations going forward. This Agreement sets in motion a process that will put ISWH on the map in the CBD space on a significantly expanded scope and scale.”

About ISWH: International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (ISWH) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISWH has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.



Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).



