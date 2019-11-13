Eagle Labs Launches impirica CBD Brand

All Products are Verified and Validated by Multiple Independent Labs and Provided at a Discount for Veterans and those with Long-Term Disabilities

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Eagle Labs Inc. announces the launch of impirica (https://www.impirica.co/ ) , a new brand of cannabidiol (CBD) products intended to eliminate consumer hesitancy and increase confidence of those interested in trying CBD products.

In an exciting and highly competitive industry, Eagle Labs has taken numerous steps to differentiate impirica from other CBD products on the market. To ensure product safety, impirica is made in an FDA-registered manufacturing facility that follows current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). In addition, all finished batches are tested by multiple third-party laboratories to provide consumers assurance that what’s on the label is in the bottle. Further separating impirica from competition, Eagle Labs provides straightforward, direct communication on its packaging to foster consumer transparency and trust in impirica products.

“The impirica brand is strategically designed and looks different than most CBD brands — the brand name itself connotes testing and trust, and you won’t find a hemp leaf anywhere on the packaging,” says Eagle Labs Chief Commercial Officer Michael Law. “In addition, truth and transparency are of the utmost importance, which is why every product we sell has a QR code on the label that takes you directly to the product testing results.”

Eagle Labs strives to make impirica CBD accessible to everyone, especially to those with debilitating health issues. In time for the holiday season, Eagle Labs is offering a 60% discount on all impirica CBD products for veterans and those with long-term disabilities. Learn more at http://nnw.fm/We1nK .

There are eight new impirica CBD products, including CBD liquid drops, capsules, soft gels, relief skin cream, roll-on relief, transdermal relief patch, eye serum and CBD for pets. Prices range from $34.99 to $89.99 depending on the product and size. impirica is initially only available online, but Eagle Labs is seeking select strategic retail partners for additional distribution. See the full line of impirica products here http://nnw.fm/jPln3 .

About Eagle Labs Inc.

Eagle Labs manufactures the highest quality and most rigorously tested nutritional supplements and skin care products in the USA. The company provides complete, flexible formulating and manufacturing services for private label lines, specializing in working with businesses who are interested in developing high-quality products in smaller quantities. In addition, Eagle Labs has its own line of cannabidiol (CBD) products under its impirica brand, which includes tinctures, capsules, soft gels, topical skin creams, a roll-on, and a transdermal patch all tested by multiple independent labs to ensure consumer safety. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.EagleLabsInc.com/

