Tetra Bio-Pharma Joins BIOTECanada

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (“Tetra” or “TBP”) is pleased to announce that the Corporation has become a member of BIOTECanada, a national industry association with over 200 members that represents Canada’s health, industrial and agricultural biotechnology sectors. BIOTECanada’s mission is to lead the advancement of a globally competitive Canadian biotechnology ecosystem through constructive working relationships with policymakers and regulators. The organization also seeks to increase investment in Canadian biotechnology innovation, research and commercialization with the aim of establishing globally competitive and commercial Canadian-based biotechnology companies. Along with Canada’s leading pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotech and biopharma companies, Tetra joins an effective advocacy and regulatory voice representing the collective interests of the Canadian biotechnology industry.



“We are delighted to become a member of BIOTECanada,” said Tetra Bio-Pharma CEO and Chief Regulatory Officer, Dr. Guy Chamberland. “BIOTECanada is a leading advocate for the biopharmaceutical industry and their purpose and robust activities are perfectly aligned with Tetra’s mission as a biopharmaceutical company that develops proprietary and scientifically validated cannabinoid-based medicines. We look forward to benefitting from and contributing to the conversation with our peers.”

“Tetra Bio-Pharma to BIOTECanada, is the newest biopharma in our organization that is involved in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-derived medications. This is a very exciting space for Canadian leadership and innovation, so we are extremely pleased to welcome Tetra as a member,” said Andrew Casey, President and CEO of BIOTECanada. “BIOTECanada’s membership represents the wide array of companies that are developing biotech innovation to address the health and environmental challenges emerging as the planet’s population grows to 10 billion. The work Tetra is doing with cannabinoid-based drug discovery is an exciting example of novel approaches to health care challenges. In this context, BIOTECanada is pleased to welcome Tetra to the association and the Canadian biotech ecosystem more broadly.”

About Tetra Bio-Pharma



Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including this trial, the ability to obtain orphan drug status, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. While no definitive documentation has yet been signed by the parties and there is no certainty that such documentation will be signed. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

