Curium Announces Plan to Submit an Application to Market Generic Ioflupane I 123 Injection in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis MO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium announced today that it intends to submit an abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of DaTscanTM (Ioflupane I 123 Injection) in the U.S. Ioflupane I 123 Injection is a single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) brain imaging agent used to assist in the evaluation of adult patients with suspected Parkinsonian syndromes. If approved, Curium expects to launch the product as early as the end of 2020.

“If approved, Ioflupane I 123 Injection will be an exciting new addition to our growing portfolio of diagnostic agents,” said Dan Brague Curium CEO, North America. “We look forward to serving the Parkinson’s community and providing a generic option to hospitals and imaging centers in the U.S.”

“Our ability to manufacture radiopharmaceuticals at a central location and distribute them to nuclear pharmacies, hospitals, and imaging centers across the U.S. is a key factor in helping us meet the demands of our customers,” said Mike Patterson V.P. of Marketing, North America. “Curium has an extensive distribution network that allows us to reach U.S. customers with early morning delivery, which provides flexibility to physicians and patients.”

About Curium

Curium is a world-class nuclear medicine solutions provider with more than a century of industry experience. Curium is the largest vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical product manufacturer in the industry.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium supports over 14 million patients around the world with SPECT, PET, and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. The Curium brand name is inspired by the work of radiation researchers Marie and Pierre Curie and emphasizes a focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit curiumpharma.com.

