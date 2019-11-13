IBI Group Announces Investment in SWTCH

Global design and technology firm invests in electric vehicle charging start-up as part of Smart City initiative

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group (TSX:IBG), a global design and technology firm, announced today that it has formalized arrangements with SWTCH , a Canadian market leader in providing electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, by taking a minor equity position in SWTCH. The arrangement includes the opportunity for IBI Group to take the technology to market, providing new services for its clients and creating a new revenue stream.



Founded in 2016, SWTCH has a mission to improve EV charging accessibility in urban, multi-tenant settings. With a rich client base in the multi-residential sector through its Living+ practice, IBI Group is well positioned to provide a route to market for SWTCH, while enabling IBI to extend its ‘Smart City’ offerings. This investment illustrates IBI Group’s mission to create cities of the future that are sustainable, safe and efficient.

“I am pleased to formalize this arrangement between IBI and SWTCH. We have been working with Carter Li and the team at SWTCH for several months, exploring the synergies between our companies. This investment is part of our strategy, through our Smart City Sandbox initiative, to provide a bridge between the innovation of the tech eco environments and the practical needs of our clients. This bridge provides an important route to market for emerging companies while enhancing the array of services and products IBI can provide to our clients. I look forward to working more closely with the SWTCH team over the coming months,” said Scott Stewart, IBI Group CEO.

“We’re delighted to have our relationship with IBI formalized to demonstrate and deploy solutions addressing the energy, transportation, and environmental challenges facing our increasingly connected cities. SWTCH and IBI are natural collaborators, given our shared belief that effective solutions to the challenges faced by today's cities must be holistic, accessible, and interoperable, making for smarter, more efficient cities for all,” said Carter Li, SWTCH CEO.

This arrangement with SWTCH is a further demonstration of IBI Group’s agile approach to innovation, building off of the successful relationship with GreenOwl Mobile. The Smart City Sandbox , launched in 2018, was designed to introduce like-minded, public- and private-sector partners to foster innovative new products and solutions for urban environments. Its mission is to create and deploy technology that improves efficiency, safety, the environment, and citizen engagement in urban areas. Through partnerships with the broader tech ecosystem, the Sandbox nurtures start-ups, like SWTCH, to cultivate the next generation of smart buildings and infrastructure in cities.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,600 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow us on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group .

About SWTCH

SWTCH provides turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management, designed specifically for multi-tenant buildings. Our smart EV charging platform streamlines the charging experience for drivers while optimizing usage and revenue for building owners. Importantly, all our technology is based on open communication standards to ensure scalable, future-proof solutions. Ultimately, our mission at SWTCH is to improve EV charging accessibility in urban multi-tenant settings and ensure effective integration of EVs in our clean energy future. SWTCH is a proud member of Open Charge Alliance (OCA), a global consortium of public and private electric vehicle infrastructure leaders.

