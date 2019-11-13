Power Electronics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 2%. Silicon (Si), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799402/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$48.7 Billion by the year 2025, Silicon (Si) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$560.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$459.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Silicon (Si) will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Analog Devices, Inc.; Danfoss A/S; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Littelfuse, Inc.; Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; Microchip Technology, Inc.; Microsemi Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; NXP Semiconductors NV; ON Semiconductor Corporation; Renesas Electronics Corporation; ROHM Co., Ltd.; SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG; STMicroelectronics NV; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799402/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Power Electronics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Power Electronics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Power Electronics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Silicon (Si) (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Silicon (Si) (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Silicon (Si) (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Other Materials (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Other Materials (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: ICT (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: ICT (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: ICT (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Consumer Electronics (Vertical) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Consumer Electronics (Vertical) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Consumer Electronics (Vertical) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Energy and Power (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Energy and Power (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Energy and Power (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Industrial (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Industrial (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Industrial (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Automotive (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Automotive (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Automotive (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other Verticals (Vertical) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Power Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: Power Electronics Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 32: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Power Electronics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 38: Power Electronics Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Power Electronics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Canadian Power Electronics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Power Electronics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 44: Power Electronics Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Power Electronics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Electronics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Power Electronics Market in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 48: Power Electronics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Electronics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 50: Power Electronics Historic Demand Scenario in China

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Power Electronics in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Power Electronics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Power Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Power Electronics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Power Electronics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Power Electronics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Power Electronics Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 59: European Power Electronics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 60: Power Electronics Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: European Power Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 62: Power Electronics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Power Electronics Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Power Electronics Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: French Power Electronics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Power Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Power Electronics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Power Electronics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: German Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 71: Power Electronics Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: German Power Electronics Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Power Electronics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Power Electronics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 75: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Electronics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 77: Power Electronics Historic Demand Scenario in Italy

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Power Electronics in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Power Electronics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 83: Power Electronics Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Power Electronics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Power Electronics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Power Electronics Market in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 87: Power Electronics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 89: Power Electronics Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Power Electronics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Spanish Power Electronics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Power Electronics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Power Electronics Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 95: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Power Electronics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Power Electronics Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 101: Rest of Europe Power Electronics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 102: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Power Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 104: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Power Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Power Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Power Electronics Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Power Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Australian Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 116: Power Electronics Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Power Electronics Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Power Electronics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Power Electronics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 120: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 122: Power Electronics Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Power Electronics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Indian Power Electronics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Power Electronics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Power Electronics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Power Electronics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 129: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Power Electronics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Power Electronics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 132: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 134: Power Electronics Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Power Electronics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 138: Power Electronics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Power Electronics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Power Electronics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Power Electronics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Power Electronics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 143: Power Electronics Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Power Electronics in US$

Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Power Electronics Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Power Electronics Demand Potential in Argentina in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 149: Argentinean Power Electronics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 150: Power Electronics Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Power Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 152: Power Electronics Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Power Electronics Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Power Electronics Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Power Electronics Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Power Electronics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Power Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Power Electronics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Power Electronics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Mexican Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 161: Power Electronics Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Power Electronics Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Power Electronics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Power Electronics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 165: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 167: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Power Electronics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Power Electronics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Power Electronics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Power Electronics Market in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 176: Power Electronics Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Power Electronics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Power Electronics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 179: Power Electronics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Power Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 182: Power Electronics Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Power Electronics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Electronics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Power Electronics Market in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 186: Power Electronics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Power Electronics Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 188: Israeli Power Electronics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 189: Power Electronics Market in Israel: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Israeli Power Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 191: Power Electronics Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Power Electronics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 194: Power Electronics Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Power Electronics in US$

Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Power Electronics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Power Electronics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Power Electronics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 201: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Power Electronics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Power Electronics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 204: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Rest of Middle East Power Electronics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 206: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Power Electronics Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Power Electronics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 210: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: Power Electronics Market in Africa in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 212: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 213: African Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Power Electronics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

ANALOG DEVICES

DANFOSS A/S

FUJI ELECTRIC

HITACHI LTD.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

LITTELFUSE

MAXIM INTEGRATED

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

MICROSEMI CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

ROHM

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

SEMIKRON ELEKTRONIK GMBH & CO. KG

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799402/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.