Global Power Electronics Industry
Power Electronics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 2%. Silicon (Si), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$48.7 Billion by the year 2025, Silicon (Si) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$560.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$459.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Silicon (Si) will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Analog Devices, Inc.; Danfoss A/S; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Littelfuse, Inc.; Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; Microchip Technology, Inc.; Microsemi Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; NXP Semiconductors NV; ON Semiconductor Corporation; Renesas Electronics Corporation; ROHM Co., Ltd.; SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG; STMicroelectronics NV; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
ANALOG DEVICES
DANFOSS A/S
FUJI ELECTRIC
HITACHI LTD.
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
LITTELFUSE
MAXIM INTEGRATED
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
MICROSEMI CORPORATION
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
ROHM
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
SEMIKRON ELEKTRONIK GMBH & CO. KG
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
