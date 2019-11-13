Global Power Quality Equipment Industry
Power Quality Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 3%. UPS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.5 Billion by the year 2025, UPS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$583.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$492.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, UPS will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Active Power, Inc.; Acumentrics, Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC; Emerson Electric Co.; General Electric Company; Legrand SA; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; MTE Corporation; Powervar; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Smiths Group PLC; Socomec Group; Toshiba Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Power Quality Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Power Quality Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Power Quality Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Single (Phase) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Single (Phase) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Single (Phase) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Three Phase (Phase) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Three Phase (Phase) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Three Phase (Phase) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: UPS (Equipment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: UPS (Equipment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: UPS (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Harmonic Filters (Equipment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Harmonic Filters (Equipment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Harmonic Filters (Equipment) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Surge Protection Devices (Equipment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Surge Protection Devices (Equipment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 18: Surge Protection Devices (Equipment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Power Conditioning Unit (Equipment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Power Conditioning Unit (Equipment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Power Conditioning Unit (Equipment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Static VAR compensator (Equipment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Static VAR compensator (Equipment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Static VAR compensator (Equipment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Power Quality Meters (Equipment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Power Quality Meters (Equipment) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Power Quality Meters (Equipment) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Equipment (Equipment) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Other Equipment (Equipment) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Other Equipment (Equipment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Telecommunications (End-Use Industry) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Telecommunications (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Telecommunications (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 35: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use Industry) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 37: Automotive & Industrial (End-Use Industry) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 38: Automotive & Industrial (End-Use Industry) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Automotive & Industrial (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 40: Energy & Utilities (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 41: Energy & Utilities (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Energy & Utilities (End-Use Industry) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 43: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Power Quality Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Table 46: United States Power Quality Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Phase: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Power Quality Equipment Market in the United States
by Phase: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Power Quality Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Power Quality Equipment Market in the United States
by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: United States Power Quality Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Power Quality Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 54: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Power Quality Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Phase: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Review by Phase in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Power Quality Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Phase for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Power Quality Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Power Quality Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Canadian Power Quality Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 62: Power Quality Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 63: Canadian Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Market for Power Quality Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Phase for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Power Quality Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Phase for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Power Quality Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Power Quality Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power
Quality Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 71: Japanese Power Quality Equipment Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 72: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 73: Chinese Power Quality Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Phase for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Power Quality Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Phase: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Power Quality Equipment Market by Phase:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Chinese Power Quality Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Power Quality Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Power Quality Equipment Market by Equipment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Chinese Demand for Power Quality Equipment in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Power Quality Equipment Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Power Quality Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 82: European Power Quality Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 83: Power Quality Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Power Quality Equipment Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Power Quality Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Phase: 2018-2025
Table 86: Power Quality Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Phase: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Power Quality Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 89: Power Quality Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: European Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: European Power Quality Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 92: Power Quality Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 94: Power Quality Equipment Market in France by Phase:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: French Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Phase: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Power Quality Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Power Quality Equipment Market in France by
Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: French Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Power Quality Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Power Quality Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 101: French Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 102: French Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 103: Power Quality Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Phase for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Phase: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Power Quality Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 108: German Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Power Quality Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: German Power Quality Equipment Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 111: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 112: Italian Power Quality Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Phase for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Power Quality Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Phase: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Power Quality Equipment Market by Phase:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Italian Power Quality Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Power Quality Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Power Quality Equipment Market by Equipment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Italian Demand for Power Quality Equipment in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Power Quality Equipment Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 120: Italian Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Power Quality Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Phase
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Power Quality Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Phase for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Power Quality Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Power Quality Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: United Kingdom Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Power Quality Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: United Kingdom Power Quality Equipment Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 129: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 130: Spanish Power Quality Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Phase: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Spanish Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Review by Phase in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Power Quality Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Phase for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Spanish Power Quality Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Spanish Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Power Quality Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Spanish Power Quality Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 137: Power Quality Equipment Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 138: Spanish Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 139: Russian Power Quality Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Phase: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Power Quality Equipment Market in Russia by Phase: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Power Quality Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Power Quality Equipment Market in Russia by
Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 144: Russian Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Russian Power Quality Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Power Quality Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 147: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 148: Rest of Europe Power Quality Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Phase: 2018-2025
Table 149: Power Quality Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Phase: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Power Quality Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 152: Power Quality Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Europe Power Quality Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 155: Power Quality Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Europe Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Power Quality Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 158: Power Quality Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Power Quality Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Phase: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Phase: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Power Quality Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Power Quality Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 169: Power Quality Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Phase for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Phase: 2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Power Quality Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 174: Australian Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Power Quality Equipment Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Australian Power Quality Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 177: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 178: Indian Power Quality Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Phase: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Indian Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Review by Phase in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Power Quality Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Phase for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Indian Power Quality Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Indian Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Power Quality Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Indian Power Quality Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 185: Power Quality Equipment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 186: Indian Power Quality Equipment Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 187: Power Quality Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Phase for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Phase: 2009-2017
Table 189: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Power Quality Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 192: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Power Quality Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: South Korean Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 195: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Quality
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Phase for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Power Quality Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Phase
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Quality Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Quality
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Power Quality Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Quality Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Power Quality Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Quality Equipment Market
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 204: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 205: Latin American Power Quality Equipment Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 206: Power Quality Equipment Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Power Quality Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Power Quality Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Phase for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Power Quality Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Phase: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Power Quality Equipment Market by
Phase: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Latin American Power Quality Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Power Quality Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 213: Latin American Power Quality Equipment Market by
Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 214: Latin American Demand for Power Quality Equipment in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Power Quality Equipment Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 216: Latin American Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 217: Argentinean Power Quality Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Phase: 2018-2025
Table 218: Power Quality Equipment Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Phase: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Argentinean Power Quality Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 221: Power Quality Equipment Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 222: Argentinean Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Argentinean Power Quality Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 224: Power Quality Equipment Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 225: Argentinean Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 226: Power Quality Equipment Market in Brazil by Phase:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Phase: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Power Quality Equipment Market in Brazil by
Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Brazilian Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 231: Brazilian Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Power Quality Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 233: Brazilian Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 234: Brazilian Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 235: Power Quality Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Phase for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Phase: 2009-2017
Table 237: Mexican Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Power Quality Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 239: Mexican Power Quality Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 240: Mexican Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Power Quality Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 242: Mexican Power Quality Equipment Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 243: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Power Quality Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Phase: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Power Quality Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Phase: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Power Quality Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Phase: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rest of Latin America Power Quality Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 248: Power Quality Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 249: Rest of Latin America Power Quality Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Rest of Latin America Power Quality Equipment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 251: Power Quality Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 252: Power Quality Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 253: The Middle East Power Quality Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 254: Power Quality Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 255: The Middle East Power Quality Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Power Quality Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Phase: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: The Middle East Power Quality Equipment Historic
Market by Phase in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 258: Power Quality Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Phase for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 259: The Middle East Power Quality Equipment Market
