Global Power Tools Industry
Power Tools market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 4%. Electric, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
New York, Nov. 13, 2019
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.4 Billion by the year 2025, Electric will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$349.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$278.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electric will reach a market size of US$993.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aimco Global; Apex Tool Group; Atlas Copco AB; C. & E. FEIN GmbH; CHERVON (China) Trading Co., Ltd; CS Unitec, Inc.; DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH u. CO.; Emerson Electric Co.; Ferm BV; Friedrich Duss Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG; Hilti North America; Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.; Illinois Tool Works, Inc.; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; Interskol; Kyocera Corporation; Makita Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Positec Group; Robert Bosch GmbH; Snap-on, Inc.; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.; TTS Tooltechnic Systems AG & Co. KG; Uryu Seisaku, Ltd.

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
