Global Automotive Closure Industry
Automotive Closure market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 5%. Light-Duty Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Closure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799412/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.8 Billion by the year 2025, Light-Duty Vehicles will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$415.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$352.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Light-Duty Vehicles will reach a market size of US$877.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; Continental AG; Delphi Automotive PLC; Denso Corporation; HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.; Johnson Electric Group; Magna International, Inc.; Mitsuba Corporation; Omron Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo SA; Visteon Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799412/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Closure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Closure Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Closure Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Buses (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Buses (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Buses (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Light-Duty Vehicles (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Light-Duty Vehicles (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Light-Duty Vehicles (Component) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Power Convertible Roof (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 11: Power Convertible Roof (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 12: Power Convertible Roof (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 13: Power Side Door (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Power Side Door (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Power Side Door (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Power Sliding Door (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Power Sliding Door (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Power Sliding Door (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Power Sunroof (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Power Sunroof (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Power Sunroof (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Power Tailgate (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Power Tailgate (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Power Tailgate (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Power Window (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Power Window (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Power Window (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Closure Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Automotive Closure Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Automotive Closure Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Automotive Closure Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Automotive Closure Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Automotive Closure Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Automotive Closure Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Automotive Closure Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Automotive Closure Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Automotive Closure Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Automotive Closure: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Automotive Closure Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Closure in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Automotive Closure Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Automotive Closure Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Automotive Closure Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Automotive Closure in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Automotive Closure Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Closure Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Automotive Closure Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Automotive Closure Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Automotive Closure Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Automotive Closure Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 56: Automotive Closure Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Automotive Closure Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Automotive Closure Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Automotive Closure Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Automotive Closure Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Automotive Closure Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Automotive Closure Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Automotive Closure Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Automotive Closure Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Automotive Closure Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Automotive Closure Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Automotive Closure Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Automotive Closure in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Automotive Closure Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Closure: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Automotive Closure Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Automotive Closure Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Closure in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Automotive Closure Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Automotive Closure Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Automotive Closure Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Automotive Closure Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Automotive Closure Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Automotive Closure Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Automotive Closure Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Automotive Closure Market in Russia by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Automotive Closure Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 98: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Automotive Closure Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Automotive Closure Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Automotive Closure Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Automotive Closure Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Automotive Closure Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Automotive Closure Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Automotive Closure Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Automotive Closure Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Automotive Closure Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Automotive Closure Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Automotive Closure Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Automotive Closure Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Automotive Closure Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Automotive Closure Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 126: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Automotive Closure Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Automotive Closure Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Closure:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Closure in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Automotive Closure Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Automotive Closure Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Automotive Closure in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Automotive Closure Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Automotive Closure Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 146: Automotive Closure Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Automotive Closure Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Closure Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Automotive Closure Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Automotive Closure Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Automotive Closure Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Automotive Closure Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Closure Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Automotive Closure Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Automotive Closure Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Automotive Closure Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Automotive Closure Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Latin America
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Automotive Closure Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Closure Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Automotive Closure Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Automotive Closure Historic Market
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Automotive Closure Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 176: Automotive Closure Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Automotive Closure: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Automotive Closure Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Closure in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Automotive Closure Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Automotive Closure Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 185: Automotive Closure Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Automotive Closure Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Automotive Closure Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Automotive Closure Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Automotive Closure Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Closure in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Automotive Closure Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Closure Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Automotive Closure Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Automotive Closure Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 198: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Automotive Closure Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Closure Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Automotive Closure Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Automotive Closure Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Closure Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Automotive Closure Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Automotive Closure Market in Africa by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Automotive Closure Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AISIN SEIKI
APTIV PLC
CONTINENTAL AG
DENSO CORPORATION
HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO.
JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
MITSUBA CORPORATION
OMRON CORPORATION
PANASONIC CORPORATION
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
VALEO SA
VISTEON CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799412/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.