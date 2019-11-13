Automotive Closure market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 5%. Light-Duty Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Closure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799412/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.8 Billion by the year 2025, Light-Duty Vehicles will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$415.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$352.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Light-Duty Vehicles will reach a market size of US$877.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; Continental AG; Delphi Automotive PLC; Denso Corporation; HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.; Johnson Electric Group; Magna International, Inc.; Mitsuba Corporation; Omron Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo SA; Visteon Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799412/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Closure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Closure Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Closure Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Buses (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Buses (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Buses (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Light-Duty Vehicles (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Light-Duty Vehicles (Component) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Light-Duty Vehicles (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Power Convertible Roof (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 11: Power Convertible Roof (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 12: Power Convertible Roof (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 13: Power Side Door (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Power Side Door (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Power Side Door (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Power Sliding Door (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Power Sliding Door (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Power Sliding Door (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Power Sunroof (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Power Sunroof (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Power Sunroof (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Power Tailgate (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Power Tailgate (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Power Tailgate (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Power Window (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Power Window (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Power Window (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Closure Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Automotive Closure Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Automotive Closure Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Automotive Closure Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Automotive Closure Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Automotive Closure Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Automotive Closure Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Automotive Closure: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Automotive Closure Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Closure in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Automotive Closure Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Automotive Closure Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Automotive Closure Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Automotive Closure in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Automotive Closure Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Closure Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Automotive Closure Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Closure Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Automotive Closure Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 56: Automotive Closure Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Automotive Closure Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Automotive Closure Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Automotive Closure Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Automotive Closure Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Automotive Closure Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Automotive Closure Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Automotive Closure Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Automotive Closure Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Automotive Closure Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Automotive Closure Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Automotive Closure Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Automotive Closure in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Automotive Closure Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Closure: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Automotive Closure Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Closure in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Automotive Closure Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Automotive Closure Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Automotive Closure Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Automotive Closure Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Automotive Closure Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Automotive Closure Market in Russia by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Automotive Closure Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 98: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Automotive Closure Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Automotive Closure Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Automotive Closure Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Automotive Closure Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Automotive Closure Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Automotive Closure Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Automotive Closure Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Automotive Closure Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Automotive Closure Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Automotive Closure Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Automotive Closure Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Automotive Closure Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Automotive Closure Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 126: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Automotive Closure Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Automotive Closure Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Closure:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Closure in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Automotive Closure Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Automotive Closure Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Automotive Closure in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Automotive Closure Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 146: Automotive Closure Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Closure Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Automotive Closure Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Automotive Closure Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Automotive Closure Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Automotive Closure Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Closure Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Automotive Closure Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Automotive Closure Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Automotive Closure Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Automotive Closure Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Latin America

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Automotive Closure Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Closure Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Automotive Closure Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Automotive Closure Historic Market

by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Automotive Closure Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 176: Automotive Closure Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Automotive Closure: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Automotive Closure Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Closure in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Automotive Closure Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 185: Automotive Closure Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Automotive Closure Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Automotive Closure Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Automotive Closure Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Automotive Closure Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Closure in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Automotive Closure Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Automotive Closure Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Automotive Closure Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 198: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Automotive Closure Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Closure Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Automotive Closure Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Closure Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Automotive Closure Market in Africa by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Automotive Closure Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AISIN SEIKI

APTIV PLC

CONTINENTAL AG

DENSO CORPORATION

HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO.

JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

MITSUBA CORPORATION

OMRON CORPORATION

PANASONIC CORPORATION

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

VALEO SA

VISTEON CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799412/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.