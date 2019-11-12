Angolan head of State reaffirms reforms

Vatican, ANGOLA, November 12 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, considered Tuesday irreversible the reforms initiated in the country since taking over as the President of Angola on 26 September 2017.,

In an interview with Vatican Radio, the Head of State stressed the need to continue the fight against corruption and nepotism.

"We have to move on," said the president, for whom the economic difficulties facing the country will be overcome.

As for the meeting with Pope Francis on Tuesday morning, he emphasized the Pope 's knowledge of the reality of the country.

João Lourenço highlighted the impact of the Catholic Church in Angola, namely in finding solutions to the challenges facing the country, including the economic crisis and cyclical drought in the provinces of Cunene, Namibe and Cuando Cubango.

“The Catholic Church was and is a great partner, always present in every corner of the country,” reiterated the President.

Finally, the Angolan President mentioned good relations with other African countries and with the international community in general, and addressed words of appreciation and best wishes to Angolans in the Diaspora, "until they return to their true homeland."

Wednesday's agenda, the second and final day of the Vatican visit, calls for a visit to the city's main state monuments.

A trip to St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel is planned. João Lourenço will also pay tribute to the first ambassador of the Kingdom of Congo to the Holy See, Archbishop Antonio Manuel Nvunda “Negrita”, by laying a wreath on his grave.

