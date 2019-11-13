Foreign Ministry focused on promoting Angola's image abroad

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 13 - Angola's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MIREX) will continue its strategy to promote the county's competitiveness abroad in order for it to take advantage of international cooperation and improve the living conditions of the population, the incumbent Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, said on Tuesday.,

The minister reinforced this stance while addressing a congratulatory message during the celebration of the Angolan Diplomat Day marked on November 12.

Manuel Augusto said the government led by President João Lourenço has undertaken a diplomacy turned to the attraction of private foreign investments to aid the country’s economy diversification process and urged diplomats to effectively contribute to the achievement of such aim.

The Angolan top diplomat underlined that Angola will continue to play its important role for pacification in Africa, in particular in regions where it is integrated.

Angolan Diplomat Day was adopted in 2010 by the MIREX consulting counsel in remembrance of November 12, 1975, which marks the creation of the first government in Angola and of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

