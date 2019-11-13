Angolan President visits Vatican monuments

Vatican, ANGOLA, November 13 - A day after the meeting with Pope Francis, the Angolan President, João Lourenço, visits Wednesday some of the principal monuments in the Vatican.,

The presidential agenda includes visit to the St. Peter's Basilica and Sistine Chapel in the morning. Right after that, João Lourenço will pay tribute to the first ambassador of the Kongo Kingdon to the Holy See to lay a wreath on the tomb of Dom António Manuel Nvunda''Negrita''.

Still in the morning period, João Lourenço is to sign several agreements between the Angolan Government and the Italian multinational ENI.

Angola is an ENI strategic partner since 1980. The company has a daily production of over 150,000 barrels.

Before returning to Luanda, João Lourenço will grant an audience to the Representative of Prince William of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

The Presindent arrived in Rome (Italy) last Monday for an official two- day visit to the Vatican, at the invitation of Pope Francis.

