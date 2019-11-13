Civil engineering Services for Public Works Infrastructure Projects: North America

Report Scope: The civil engineering sector consists of businesses primarily engaged in applying physical laws and engineering principles to the planning, design, construction and maintenance of the built environment.

This report is concerned specifically with the market for civil engineering services as they relate to public infrastructure projects.



Public infrastructure projects are construction or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of a modern society, including -

- Bridges

- Tunnels

- Highways

- Roads

- Railroads

- Airports

- Canals

- Dams

- Dikes

- Artificial harbors

- Pipelines

- Telecommunications

- Electric power generation and transmission

- Water supply

- Wastewater and solid waste management



Other agencies include private concessionaries that construct and/or operate such projects on behalf of or in lieu of the government.



Report Includes -



- 68 data tables and 11 additional tables

- An overview of civil engineering services for public works infrastructure projects in North America

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Information on public infrastructure projects or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of a modern society, including bridges, tunnels, highways, roads, railroads, airports, canals, dams, artificial harbors, pipelines, telecommunications, water supply, and wastewater and solid waste management

- A look at the current regulatory updates, new developments, mergers and acquisitions and partnership activities, and patent expiry shaping the North American market landscape

- Identification of the segments that should experience high growth during the time frame covered

- Profiles of major market players within the industry, including Bechtel Group Inc., Hatch Mott MacDonald, Jacobs Engineering Group, Louis Berger Group and Parsons Corp.



Summary

The three North American nations of the United States, Canada and Mexico are all expected to boost their infrastructure spending in the years ahead. These investments are a major business opportunity, not only for providers of concrete, steel and other construction materials, but also for the civil engineering (CE) firms that plan, design, construct and/or maintain infrastructure projects.



Total North American spending on the various types of public infrastructure covered in this report was nearly $REDACTED billion in 2017. Spending is projected to increase to almost $REDACTED billion in 2018 and approach $REDACTED billion in 2023, a CAGR of REDACTED% between 2018 and 2023.



Roads and highways are by far the largest expenditure category, accounting for over REDACTED% of totalexpenditures. Water and wastewater, bridges, energy, and airport facilities are the second, third, fourthand fifth largest expenditure categories.



The United States accounts for the bulk (over REDACTED%) of total North American public infrastructure spending as shown in the table. However, the table may understate Canadian and Mexican spending because of limited data availability for those countries.



Civil engineering services are used at every phase of the infrastructure development process, from preliminary feasibility studies to construction and close-out. The average civil engineering content of a typical infrastructure project varies from sector to sector, from an estimated low of REDACTED% for roads and highways to a high of more than REDACTED% for railroads.



On this basis, total North American expenditures on civil engineering services were $REDACTED billion in 2017, projected to reach $REDACTED billion in 2018 and $REDACTED billion by 2023.

