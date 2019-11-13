Securonix Announces Transparent Software as a Service (SaaS) Pricing

Predictable and Transparent Hosting Cost with Multiple Deployment Options Removes Barriers in Adopting Securonix SaaS Platform

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, announced a new, transparent pricing model with multiple deployment options for the Securonix Cloud platform. The pricing and deployment models enable customers to efficiently plan their deployment and estimate their potential cost savings as they decide to move to a SaaS-based deployment.



“As organizations move to SaaS-based security services, the overhead cost charged by vendors is a big concern,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Securonix. “With the introduction of transparent pricing, Securonix is offering customers a predictable SaaS cost and the ability to pick the deployment option best suited for their needs. Customers can now plan, estimate, and manage their cost while taking advantage of the best-in-class threat detection and response delivered by Securonix’s next-gen, analytics-led SIEM.”

Securonix SaaS deployment options:

Customers have the ability choose from multiple deployment options based on factors such as functionality, security and cost.

Multi-tenant deployment: The most cost-efficient option with logical segregation of data. Suited for MSSPs and mid-market customers that are cost sensitive or customers that are looking for a SIEM starter package.

Isolated tenant deployment: Isolation and logical segregation of data while still utilizing the benefits of multi-tenancy. This option is suited for most medium to large enterprise customers.

Dedicated tenant deployment: Dedicated environment with complete physical segregation of infrastructure and data. Equivalent to a private cloud, this is most suited for organizations with stringent privacy requirements or need for a custom deployment with backend access to infrastructure and data.

Depending on the deployment option chosen, customers can take advantage of transparent pricing options that include:

Transparency in hosting cost—estimate and optimize your cost savings

Pass-through pricing—from the cloud platform (IaaS) provider to you with no hidden charges. Hosting is not a profit center for Securonix.

Option to customize your SaaS infrastructure—choose the infrastructure and storage options to meet your specific business needs

Securonix transparent deployment options are available to all customers and managed service providers.

“Securonix SaaS offering is particularly attractive to managed service providers looking to transition from legacy SIEM to a modern analytics-led SIEM platform,” said David Wagner, Sr. Director, Global MSSP Business, Securonix. “With flexible pricing and deployment options, MSSPs can right size their infrastructure cost and scale elastically to meet customer requirements.”

For more information on Securonix, please visit www.securonix.com.

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining SIEM using the power of big data and machine learning. Built on an open big-data platform, Securonix Next-Gen SIEM provides unlimited scalability and log management, behavior analytics-based advanced threat detection, and automated incident response on a single platform. Globally, customers use Securonix to address their insider threat, cyber threat, cloud security, and application security monitoring requirements.





Media Contact: Chris Fucanan AquaLab Public Relations (650) 776-7811 chris@aqualabpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.