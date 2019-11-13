Amdocs Accelerates Service Provider Journeys to 5G and Open Cloud Networks with Expanded Integration and Validation Services as Part of the Telecom Infra Project

Amdocs collaborates to provide more technology choices and drive open, standards-based solutions to unlock the network to new innovative capabilities

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today at the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit ’19 announced its expanded role in delivering integration and validation services within the TIP initiative. TIP is a global community with a mission to accelerate innovation and help the industry build the networks of the future.



Amdocs is contributing to the TIP community in multiple areas, including supporting Plugfest activities that enable Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solutions to be developed by several technology vendors. Amdocs will conduct the end-to-end network testing and functionality validation to verify readiness for deployment in commercial networks.

“We’re excited to see Amdocs engage in the TIP Community through Plugfests and by supporting lab and field trials of technologies like DCSG,” said Attilio Zani, Executive Director, TIP. “With multiple vendors ready to deploy this technology, these efforts are critical for ensuring successful production deployments.”

“We are proud to play an integral part in the production realization, operationalization and commercialization of TIP initiatives by helping service providers take the necessary steps to rearchitect their networks to be optimized, open, virtualized, and cloud-based,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “We are continuing to accelerate collaboration with our ecosystem partners towards opening up the network.”

Amdocs is an inaugural member of the TIP Exchange, which distills TIP-qualified offerings for members to showcase their products and enable service providers to easily evaluate technology and partnerships for flexible and innovative connectivity solutions.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19, May 28, August 19 and November 12, 2019.

