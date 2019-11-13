Bridgestone to Exhibit at the Dubai Airshow 2019

TOKYO (November 13, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced its European subsidiary, Bridgestone Aircraft Tire (Europe), S.A. (BAE), will exhibit at the Dubai Airshow 2019 taking place at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site from November 17 to 21, 2019.

The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest international aerospace trade fairs in the Middle East, showcasing interactive exhibits from aerospace equipment manufacturers among other companies from around the world. Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Europe will showcase two aircraft tire models that promote more efficient aircraft operation: a radial tire for the Boeing 787-9&10 and a retreaded aircraft radial tire for the Airbus A350-900.

BAE is committed to maintaining the highest levels of service and developing innovative, offering a complete portfolio of leading-edge solutions to support aviation customers, including new tires, retread tires, and tire services. The Bridgestone Group will continue to leverage its strong relationship with leading aircraft manufacturers and airlines to help ensure safe and efficient aircraft operations.

Bridgestone booth image

Dubai Airshow 2019 Date: November 17 - 21, 2019 Location: DWC, Dubai Airshow Site Official website: https://www.dubaiairshow.aero/ Bridgestone booth: #1524

