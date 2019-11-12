TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides an Operations Update

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX: TNP) (NYSE American: TAT) (the “Company” or “TransAtlantic”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provided an operations update. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.transatlanticpetroleum.com .



Summary

Net income was $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to a net loss of $0.01 million for the second quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2018.





Average daily net sales volumes were 2,662 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“BOEPD”) in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to 2,873 BOEPD in the second quarter of 2019 and 2,917 BOEPD in the third quarter of 2018. Average daily net sales volumes for the trailing seven-day period were 2,745 BOEPD.





Revenues were $14.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $20.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.





Operating income was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $6.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2018.





Adjusted EBITDAX was $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. 1





Net debt was $11.6 million as of September 30, 2019, as compared to $17.5 million as of June 30, 2019.2 Bank debt was reduced by $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, and capital expenditures were $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.

1 Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation at the end of the press release.

2 Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure consisting of total debt as reflected on the Company’s balance sheet minus cash and cash equivalents as reflected on the Company’s balance sheet. For September 30, 2019, total debt was $26.1 million, and cash and cash equivalents was $14.5 million. For June 30, 2019, total debt was $31.2 million, and cash and cash equivalents was $13.7 million.

Third Quarter 2019 Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net Sales: Oil (MBBL) 237 253 261 Natural gas (MMCF) 47 48 45 Total net sales (MBOE) 245 261 268 Average net sales (BOEPD) 2,662 2,873 2,917 Realized Commodity Prices: Oil ($/Bbl unhedged) $ 60.12 $ 66.57 $ 76.32 Oil ($/Bbl hedged) $ 60.12 $ 66.57 $ 74.36 Natural gas ($/MCF) $ 6.18 $ 5.41 $ 4.23

The Company had net income of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per share (basic and diluted), for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to a net loss $0.01 million, or $0.00 per share (basic and diluted), for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.03 per share (basic and diluted), for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Total revenues were $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $17.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $20.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Capital expenditures and seismic and corporate expenditures totaled $10.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAX was $7.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $13.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Operational Update

Southeastern Turkey

Molla

Yeniev Field

In the third quarter of 2019, completion operations continued on the Yeniev-4 well, which had been drilled to a total measured depth of 9,520 feet targeting the Bedinan, Hazro, and Mardin formations. The Company successfully recovered 84 feet of core from the Bedinan sandstone, which is currently undergoing analysis to assist in infill development planning and secondary recovery evaluation. The well was completed naturally in the lower Bedinan sandstone with an unstimulated initial production rate of 167 barrels of oil per day (“Bopd”). In the third quarter of 2019, the Company drilled the Yeniev-5 well to a total measured depth of 7,060 feet targeting the Mardin formation. The Company successfully recovered 159 feet of core from two intervals within the Mardin, both of which showed live streaming oil on the cores. Completion operations are ongoing.

In October 2019, the Company drilled the Yeniev-6 well to a total measured depth of 9,650 feet, targeting the Mardin and Bedinan formations. Completion operations are ongoing.

The West Yeniev-1 well underwent production optimization with the installation of artificial lift in the third quarter of 2019. Production increased to 173 Bopd from 104 Bopd when the well was flowing naturally. Further production optimization is planned in the fourth quarter of 2019 with the goal of further increasing production.

Bahar Field

The Company drilled the Bahar-12 well in the third quarter of 2019, targeting the Bedinan and Hazro formations. A three-stage Bedinan stimulation was executed. The well had an initial production rate of 382 Bopd flowing naturally. The Company successfully recovered a total of 274 feet of core from intervals within the Bedinan and Hazro formations. The Company intends to analyze the cores to assist in optimizing reservoir development.

Bati-Yasince Field

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company reentered the Bati-Yasince-1 well, targeting the Hazro formation. The Company drilled the well to a total measured depth of 8,628 feet. Completion operations are ongoing.

Arpatepe Field

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company engaged in technical design and planning of a water-flood of the Arpatepe field. Following completion of the design and planning, the Company plans to recomplete the Arpatepe-2 well as a water injection well and execute the first phase of the water-flood.

Selmo

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company continued recompletion, workover, and production optimization operations in the Selmo field.

Northwestern Turkey

Thrace Basin BCGA

The Company continues to evaluate its prospects in the Thrace Basin’s Basin Center Gas Accumulation (“Thrace Basin BCGA”) in light of the recent exploration activity by Valeura Energy Inc. with its partner Equinor ASA (formerly Statoil ASA) on a license directly adjacent to the Company’s 120,000 net acres in the Thrace Basin of which the Company believes approximately 50,000 net acres (100% working interest, 87.5% net revenue interest) is in the Thrace Basin BCGA.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Company drilled the Karli-1 well to a total measured depth of 1,289 feet and encountered several shallow gas sand intervals. While the shallow gas horizon proved non-productive, the well is strategically positioned to test the Company’s Thrace Basin BCGA acreage.

Bulgaria

The Company is currently evaluating future activity in Bulgaria.

Conference Call

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results and provide an operations update. Investors who would like to participate in the conference call should call (877) 878-2762 or (678) 809-1005 approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the TransAtlantic conference call. The conference ID is 1544107.

A live webcast of the conference call and replay will be available through the Company’s website at www.transatlanticpetroleum.com . To access the webcast and replay, click on “Investors,” select “Events and Presentations,” and click on “Listen to webcast” under the event list. The webcast requires IOS, Microsoft Windows Media Player, or RealOne Player.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 15, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859 -2056 or (404) 537-3406. The conference ID is 1544107.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Revenues: Total revenues $ 14,653 $ 20,140 $ 50,909 $ 55,264 Costs and expenses: Production 3,162 2,307 8,376 7,980 Transportation and processing 1,262 1,054 3,802 3,385 Exploration, abandonment and impairment 488 162 6,267 393 Seismic and other exploration 48 122 233 340 General and administrative 2,503 2,539 8,247 9,662 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,021 2,938 10,179 10,673 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 56 35 157 124 Total costs and expenses 10,540 9,157 37,261 32,557 Operating income 4,113 10,983 13,648 22,707 Other (expense) income: Interest and other expense (2,780 ) (2,776 ) (7,769 ) (7,649 ) Interest and other income 381 211 534 842 Gain (loss) on commodity derivative contracts 403 (1,290 ) (30 ) (5,156 ) Foreign exchange loss (797 ) (2,991 ) (2,185 ) (6,987 ) Total other expense (2,793 ) (6,846 ) (9,450 ) (18,950 ) Income before income taxes 1,320 4,137 4,198 3,757 Income tax expense (250 ) (5,857 ) (7,039 ) (8,258 ) Net income (loss) 1,070 (1,720 ) (2,841 ) (4,501 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment 808 (11,765 ) (3,834 ) (23,217 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,878 $ (13,485 ) $ (6,675 ) $ (27,718 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,680 50,597 54,249 50,465 Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 57,680 50,597 54,249 50,465

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,704 $ 25,216 Net cash used in investing activities (25,188 ) (20,962 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,958 (2,440 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (914 ) (8,535 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 4,560 $ (6,721 )









TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share data) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,452 $ 9,892 Accounts receivable, net Oil and natural gas sales 12,032 12,912 Joint interest and other 1,567 982 Related party 853 878 Prepaid and other current assets 12,331 8,696 Derivative asset 384 – Note receivable - related party – 5,828 Inventory 4,804 5,167 Total current assets 46,423 44,355 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties (successful efforts method) Proved 170,237 163,006 Unproved 14,911 15,695 Equipment and other property 13,091 14,408 198,239 193,109 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (108,646 ) (105,850 ) Property and equipment, net 89,593 87,259 Other long-term assets: Other assets 3,107 986 Note receivable - related party 4,150 – Total other assets 7,257 986 Total assets $ 143,273 $ 132,600 LIABILITIES, SERIES A PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,067 $ 3,896 Accounts payable - related party 3,552 2,922 Accrued liabilities 13,956 13,073 Derivative liability 414 – Loans payable 18,912 22,000 Total current liabilities 42,901 41,891 Long-term liabilities: Asset retirement obligations 4,836 4,667 Accrued liabilities 9,994 7,259 Deferred income taxes 22,720 20,314 Loans payable 7,143 – Total long-term liabilities 44,693 32,240 Total liabilities 87,594 74,131 Commitments and contingencies Series A preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 426,000 shares authorized; 426,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $50 per share as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 21,300 21,300 Series A preferred shares-related party, $0.01 par value, 495,000 shares authorized; 495,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $50 per share as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 24,750 24,750 Shareholders' equity: Common shares, $0.10 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 52,722,966 shares and 52,413,588 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 5,771 5,241 Treasury stock (970 ) (970 ) Additional paid-in-capital 580,843 577,488 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (145,855 ) (142,021 ) Accumulated deficit (430,160 ) (427,319 ) Total shareholders' equity 9,629 12,419 Total liabilities, Series A preferred shares and shareholders' equity $ 143,273 $ 132,600







Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net income (loss) $ 1,070 $ (9 ) $ (1,720 ) $ (2,841 ) $ (4,501 ) Adjustments: Interest and other, net 2,399 2,532 2,565 7,235 6,807 Income tax expense 250 3,366 5,857 7,039 8,258 Exploration, abandonment, and impairment 488 666 162 6,267 393 Seismic and other exploration expense 48 108 122 233 340 Foreign exchange loss 797 115 2,991 2,185 6,987 Share-based compensation expense 119 77 122 298 340 (Gain) loss on commodity derivative contracts (403 ) 323 1,290 30 5,156 Cash settlements on commodity derivative contracts - - (511 ) - (3,710 ) Accretion of asset retirement obligation 56 49 35 157 124 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 3,021 3,442 2,938 10,179 10,673 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 7,845 $ 10,669 $ 13,851 $ 30,782 $ 30,867

Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income (loss) plus interest and other income, net, income tax expense, exploration, abandonment, and impairment, seismic and other exploration expense, foreign exchange loss, share-based compensation expense, (gain) loss on commodity derivative contracts, cash settlements on commodity derivative contracts, accretion of asset retirement obligation, and depreciation, depletion, and amortization.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDAX assists management and investors in comparing the Company’s performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation, depletion, and amortization, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, exploration expenses, and foreign exchange gains and losses among other items, which can vary significantly from period to period. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDAX as a financial measure to evaluate the Company’s operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net income may vary materially from Adjusted EBITDAX. Investors should carefully consider the specific items included in the computation of Adjusted EBITDAX.

About TransAtlantic

The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The Company holds interests in developed and undeveloped properties in Turkey and Bulgaria.

(NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION, OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements concerning the Company’s drilling program, the evaluation of the Company’s prospects in southeastern Turkey, the Thrace Basin in northwestern Turkey, and Bulgaria, the drilling, completion, and cost of wells, the production and sale of oil and natural gas, and the holding of an earnings conference call, as well as other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, and information about future events, conditions, results of operations, and performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, access to sufficient capital; market prices for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil products; estimates of reserves and economic assumptions; the ability to produce and transport natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil products; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; economic conditions in the countries and provinces in which the Company carries on business, especially economic slowdowns; actions by governmental authorities; receipt of required approvals; increases in taxes; legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to fracture stimulation activities; changes in environmental and other regulations; renegotiations of contracts; political uncertainty, including sanctions, armed conflicts, and actions by insurgent groups; outcomes of litigation; the negotiation and closing of material contracts; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Note on BOE

Barrels of oil equivalent, or BOE, are derived by the Company by converting natural gas to oil in the ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas (“MCF”) to one stock tank barrel, or 42 U.S. gallons liquid volume (“BBL”), of oil. A BOE conversion ratio of six MCF to one BBL is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

Contacts:

Tabitha T. Bailey

Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

(214) 265-4708

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

16803 Dallas Parkway, Suite 200

Addison, Texas 75001

http://www.transatlanticpetroleum.com



