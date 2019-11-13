Veriff hires a top executive from Stack Overflow and opens an office in New York

Guy Zerega, Senior Vice President of Sales at Veriff

TALLINN, ESTONIA, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online verification company Veriff hires Guy Zerega, a former Executive Vice President of Revenue of Stack Overflow. Zerega serves as the Senior Vice President of Sales at Veriff being in charge of building the company’s global sales organization and business expansion.Zerega spent the last 8 years at a programmer-specific Q&A portal Stack Overflow leading the sales organization as their Executive Vice President of Revenue and working to make the internet a better place.According to Guy Zerega, Veriff SVP of Sales, the mission of a safer internet aligns perfectly with Veriff’s intention to make trust scalable and reliable in the online world. “In a couple of years, the idea of online identity verification will become commonplace. I see tremendous potential for Veriff to dramatically change the online verification process meanwhile building and improving trust on the Internet.”According to Kaarel Kotkas, Veriff CEO and founder, it’s exciting to welcome Guy to Veriff’s team. “Guy brings over 20 years of sales, sales leadership, and building world-class sales and customer success teams globally to Veriff. He has lots of experience in opening new offices, market expansion and that’s what he is also going to focus on in Veriff. Together with Guy, we can turn Veriff into a verb the fastest.”Zerega started at Stack Overflow eight years ago being employee number 38. Over the years, he built the company’s sales team from 3 to 135 people with three revenue streams. He has sold products and services in many different environments ranging from start-ups to the Fortune 50 companies. Under his leadership, Stack Overflow also opened overseas offices in London and Munich.“I am looking forward to doing the same at Veriff, it’s super exciting. Opening the New York office and setting up a sales team in the US is a crucial first step for further global expansion,” Zerega added.Stack Overflow is a programmer-specific Q&A portal, where developers can ask their programming related questions by combining the idea of a Q&A site with voting and editing. With more than its 10 million users, Stack Overflow has grown into a trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.About VeriffVeriff is a global online verification company that protects businesses and their customers from online identity fraud by making sure that a person is who they claim to be. With the help of artificial intelligence, Veriff analyses thousands of technological and behavioural variables in seconds, verifying people from 190+ countries.Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of internet businesses including fintech companies, sharing economy providers and marketplaces in London, New York, San Francisco, Berlin, Vienna, and other major cities. Veriff is an alumnus of the startup accelerator Y Combinator and has raised €7.35m ($8.3m) in funding. The investors include Mosaic Ventures, Y Combinator, SV Angel, ACE & Company, LIFT99, Superangel, Taavet Hinrikus (TransferWise), Ashton Kutcher, Paul Buchheit, Elad Gil, Andrew Prozes, Sten Tamkivi, Jaan Tallinn, Ragnar Sass, Gustaf Alstromer, Anu Harihara, and others.Veriff employs over 300 people in Tallinn, Estonia.



