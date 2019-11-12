ABM Industries Names Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced that Josh Feinberg has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Salmirs.



Josh joins ABM from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he was a Managing Director and Partner on BCG’s North American Leadership Team. Throughout his 12 years with BCG, he worked with over 30 service companies across all business aspects including strategy, revenue management, operating model optimization, organizational effectiveness, performance improvement, and M&A / integration.

Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM Industries, commented, “Josh’s deep experience will bolster our capabilities as we continue to execute our transformation, evolve our service offerings to meet our clients’ changing needs, and implement a data- and digitally-enabled operating model.”

In his role, Mr. Feinberg will be responsible for all Strategy and Transformation for the company, including strategy and innovation, transformation management, operational excellence and integrations with a focus on driving long-term, profitable growth.

Salmirs added, “Attracting an experienced leader such as Josh underscores how our transformation has successfully positioned ABM as the clear choice in the industries we serve. I am excited to have Josh’s leadership and guidance as we focus on our continued business progress and further evolve where we play and how we win.”

Prior to BCG, Josh co-founded a healthcare services firm. Josh holds an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

