Silver Air Brings G200 S/N 75 to VNY

Growing Supermid Fleet Gets Additional G200 for Transcontinental Travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, is adding another supermid jet to its managed charter fleet. Based in Los Angeles, the Gulfstream G200 S/N 75 now under PURE Jet Management will fly out of Van Nuys Airport (VNY) and serve coast-to-coast charter operations.



The latest G200 to Silver Air’s fleet seats 10 passengers in executive seating configuration, includes a full-service forward galley with pocket door privacy, modern entertainment system featuring Rosen 14-inch LCD monitors, CD and DVD players, and Gogo AVANCE L5 Domestic Wi-Fi.

“This new addition to our growing supermid fleet, the G200 S/N 75, is an amazing charter option out of VNY for transcontinental travelers,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “The G200 is available for charter now and will service coast-to-coast travel and also offer a great price point option from the West Coast to Hawaii.”

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

In addition to its fleet of Gulfstream jets, Silver Air manages and operates other light to large-cabin jets from Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech. Silver Air is also the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets, including the Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.





