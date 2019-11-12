PHOTO RELEASE -- Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Legend-class cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759)

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division officially started fabrication of the U.S. Coast Guard’s newest Legend-class national security cutter (NSC) Calhoun (WMSL 759) today. The start of fabrication signifies that the first 100 tons of steel have been cut.



"Each new ship in this class has been an exciting opportunity to build on our legacy," said Jay Boyd, Ingalls' NSC program manager. "This is the 10th cutter in the class and a steady production line has allowed our shipbuilders to continually improve on how we build and deliver these technologically advanced cutters to the nation."

NSC 10 is named for Master Chief Petty Officer Charles L. Calhoun, who was the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard (MCPOCG). He served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II and was honorably discharged on Feb. 21, 1946, as a Torpedoman Second Class. He enlisted in the Coast Guard on Sept. 20, 1946, and over the course of 14 years held varying positions of leadership. He served as the MCPOCG from Aug. 27, 1969 until Aug. 1, 1973.

Ingalls has delivered eight Legend-class NSCs, two more are under construction and one additional is under contract. Stone (WMSL 758), the ninth NSC, is scheduled for delivery in 2020.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/calhoun-nsc10-startfab

NSCs are capable of meeting all maritime security mission needs required of the high-endurance cutter. They include an aft launch and recovery area for two rigid hull inflatable boats and a flight deck to accommodate a range of manned and unmanned rotary wing aircraft. The Legend class is the largest and most technologically advanced class of cutter in the Coast Guard, with robust capabilities for maritime homeland security, law enforcement, marine safety, environmental protection and national defense missions. NSCs play an important role enhancing the Coast Guard’s operational readiness, capacity and effectiveness at a time when the demand for their services has never been greater.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

