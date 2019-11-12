InterDigital Announces New 5G Dive Project For 5G and Beyond Edge Solutions

/EIN News/ -- InterDigital joins European and Taiwanese industrial and academic partners to develop intelligent edge for verticals



WILMINGTON, Del.., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced 5G-DIVE, a joint effort with a consortium of partners in Europe and Taiwan to develop intelligent edge solutions for two 5G verticals, Industry 4.0 and Autonomous Drones. The consortium builds on the success of the H2020 EU-Taiwan Phase-I 5G-CORAL project and adds new layers of distributed data analytics and intelligence over an end-to-end 5G system deployment tailored to each vertical.

The consortium comprises 12 partners, including InterDigital Europe, Ericsson AB, Telefonica, ADLINK, ASKEY Computer Corp., FarEasTone, Industrial Technology Research Institute, Institute for Information Industry, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, RISE-SICS Swedish ICT AB, National Chiao Tung University, and Telcaria Ideas. The 24-month project, which began October 1, 2019, received a total of 4.3M€ in funding – 2M€ from the European Commission and 2.3M€ from the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan.

InterDigital Europe holds leadership roles in the project as the Technical Manager and Leader of the working group, tasked with the overall solution design and customization. These roles underscore the importance of InterDigital’s focus on wireless innovation and its fusion with artificial intelligence, and commitment to deliver technologies that benefit the entire industry across all regions.

“InterDigital Europe is honored to be a part of this pioneering project that will build on the success of 5G-CORAL and provide the foundation for the realization of edge and fog intelligence in the 5G era,” said Alain Mourad, Director Engineering R&D at InterDigital Europe.

Through trials, the 5G-DIVE project will develop and validate end-to-end 5G connectivity integrated with distributed intelligence and customized to the targeted vertical applications in their actual deployment environments in Taiwan. The project aims to enable support for interoperability amongst distributed heterogeneous intelligence agents in the edge and fog, including on the terminal device. It also aims to enhance the orchestration and control functions using DLT (Distributed Ledger Technologies) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) techniques.

The 5G-DIVE project will conduct trials throughout 2020 and 2021 across two testbeds in Taiwan, a smart factory at ADLINK in Taipei and autonomous drones at ITRI campus in Hsinchu, and one testbed in Europe at 5TONIC in Madrid, Spain.

For more information about the 5G DIVE project, please visit https://5g-dive.eu .

