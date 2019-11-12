Health Catalyst Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“In the third quarter of 2019, I am pleased that we achieved strong performance across all areas of our business and exceeded the guidance we provided for the quarter,” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. “In addition to this financial and operational execution, we held our sixth annual Healthcare Analytics Summit conference in September, where over 1,600 attendees joined us in Salt Lake City. This year’s Summit was an important opportunity for Health Catalyst to continue to provide thought leadership within the healthcare data and analytics industry, while carefully listening to our customers and the broader industry’s needs. Overall, a positive third quarter positions us well to deliver strong results for the full year 2019 and beyond.”

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Key Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

September 30, Year over

Year Change 2019 2018 GAAP Financial Data: (in thousands, except percentages) Technology revenue $ 21,160 $ 18,283 16 % Professional services revenue $ 18,263 $ 14,585 25 % Total revenue $ 39,423 $ 32,868 20 % Loss from operations $ (20,736 ) $ (16,495 ) 26 % Net loss $ (21,416 ) $ (16,876 ) 27 % Other Non-GAAP Financial Data:(1) Adjusted Technology Gross Profit $ 14,484 $ 12,169 19 % Adjusted Technology Gross Margin 68 % 67 % Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit $ 6,677 $ 4,172 60 % Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin 37 % 29 % Total Adjusted Gross Profit $ 21,161 $ 16,341 29 % Total Adjusted Gross Margin 54 % 50 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,446 ) $ (11,333 ) 25 %

________________________

(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the fourth-quarter of 2019, we expect:



Total revenue between $40.0 million and $43.0 million, and



Adjusted EBITDA between $(9.2) million and $(7.2) million

For the full-year of 2019, we expect:



Total revenue between $151.4 million and $154.4 million, and



Adjusted EBITDA between $(30.1) million and $(28.1) million

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Quarterly Conference Call

The third quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EST. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-295-1104 for U.S. participants, or 1-470-495-9486 for international participants, and referencing participant code 6569426. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data-informed.

Available Information

Health Catalyst intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for Q4 and full year 2019. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; and (v) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 that was filed with the SEC on August 23, 2019. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

﻿





As of As of September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,059 $ 28,431 Short-term investments 189,360 4,761 Accounts receivable, net 31,019 27,696 Deferred costs 978 649 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,403 5,321 Total current assets 279,819 66,858 Property and equipment, net 4,228 4,676 Intangible assets, net 26,684 28,304 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,494 6,344 Other assets 1,050 1,099 Goodwill 3,694 3,694 Total assets $ 319,969 $ 110,975 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,179 $ 1,812 Accrued liabilities 9,544 9,203 Acquisition-related consideration payable 3,403 2,172 Deferred revenue 32,131 24,755 Operating lease liabilities 2,790 2,577 Current portion of long-term debt — 1,287 Total current liabilities 53,047 41,806 Long-term debt, net of current portion 47,916 18,814 Acquisition-related consideration payable, net of current portion 1,826 3,770 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 7,505 7,280 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,435 4,228 Other liabilities 687 — Total liabilities 113,416 75,898 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; no shares and 22,713,694 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018,

respectively — 409,845 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.001 par value; 36,472,223 and 4,779,356 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 36 5 Additional paid-in capital 802,777 — Accumulated deficit (596,248 ) (374,772 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12 ) (1 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 206,553 (374,768 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 319,969 $ 110,975





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Technology $ 21,160 $ 18,283 $ 61,393 $ 38,459 Professional services 18,263 14,585 50,047 38,031 Total revenue 39,423 32,868 111,440 76,490 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology(1)(2) 6,740 6,132 20,536 12,782 Professional services(1)(2)(3) 11,892 10,865 33,132 28,343 Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 18,632 16,997 53,668 41,125 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 14,721 13,771 35,579 32,496 Research and development(1)(2)(3) 13,477 10,839 33,209 28,031 General and administrative(1)(2)(3) 11,013 5,605 23,333 16,748 Depreciation and amortization 2,316 2,151 6,844 5,252 Total operating expenses 41,527 32,366 98,965 82,527 Loss from operations (20,736 ) (16,495 ) (41,193 ) (47,162 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (1,670 ) — Interest and other expense, net (659 ) (374 ) (2,924 ) (1,389 ) Loss before income taxes (21,395 ) (16,869 ) (45,787 ) (48,551 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 21 7 43 (142 ) Net loss $ (21,416 ) $ (16,876 ) $ (45,830 ) $ (48,409 ) Less: accretion (reversal of accretion) of redeemable convertible preferred stock 18,170 514 180,826 (12,045 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (39,586 ) $ (17,390 ) $ (226,656 ) $ (36,364 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (1.40 ) $ (3.71 ) $ (17.78 ) $ (7.56 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 28,223 4,686 12,750 4,813 Pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted(4) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.72 ) Pro forma as adjusted weighted-average number of

shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted

Net Loss per share, basic and diluted(4) 36,373 36,183

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 64 $ 18 $ 129 $ 49 Professional services 306 120 593 325 Sales and marketing 1,358 298 2,639 1,023 Research and development 3,067 179 3,502 532 General and administrative 5,179 318 6,165 958 Total $ 9,974 $ 933 $ 13,028 $ 2,887

(2) Includes tender offer payments deemed compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018

2019 2018 Tender Offer Payments Deemed Compensation Expense: (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ — $ — $ — $ 28 Professional services — — — 284 Sales and marketing — — — 3,967 Research and development — — — 906 General and administrative — — — 3,133 Total $ — $ — $ — $ 8,318

(3) Includes post-acquisition restructuring costs as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Post-Acquisition Restructuring Costs: (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ — $ — $ — $ — Professional services — 332 108 332 Sales and marketing — 749 306 749 Research and development — 484 32 484 General and administrative — 513 — 513 Total $ — $ 2,078 $ 446 $ 2,078

(4) Includes pro forma adjustments to net loss attributable to common stockholders and the weighted average number of common shares outstanding directly attributable to the closing of our initial public offering on July 29, 2019 as well as certain other non-GAAP adjustments. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures—Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss Per Share" section below for further details.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (45,830 ) $ (48,409 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,844 5,252 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,670 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 797 393 Investment discount and premium amortization (443 ) (120 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability — (37 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (36 ) (21 ) Stock-based compensation expense 13,028 2,887 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,323 ) (1,206 ) Deferred costs (329 ) 191 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,033 ) (650 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,850 (3,957 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 1,661 7,518 Deferred revenue 7,601 7,415 Operating lease liabilities (1,580 ) 3,434 Net cash used in operating activities (19,123 ) (27,310 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,658 ) (760 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 40 21 Purchase of short-term investments (221,444 ) (9,234 ) Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 37,277 26,700 Purchase of intangible assets (1,747 ) (18 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (187,532 ) 16,709 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions 194,649 — Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 12,073 33,987 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,177 2,800 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,216 — Repurchase of common stock — (8,712 ) Payment of SVB line of credit and mezzanine loan (21,821 ) — Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs 47,169 — Payments of acquisition-related consideration (773 ) (12,348 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (4,407 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 230,283 15,727 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 23,628 5,126 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,431 22,978 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 52,059 $ 28,104

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization and excluding (i) stock-based compensation and (ii) post-acquisition restructuring costs. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses. The following is a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted Gross Profit, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 21,160 $ 18,263 $ 39,423 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (6,740 ) (11,892 ) (18,632 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 14,420 6,371 20,791 Add: Stock-based compensation 64 306 370 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 14,484 $ 6,677 $ 21,161 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 68 % 35 % 53 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68 % 37 % 54 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 18,283 $ 14,585 $ 32,868 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (6,132 ) (10,865 ) (16,997 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 12,151 3,720 15,871 Add: Stock-based compensation 18 120 138 Post-acquisition restructuring costs — 332 332 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 12,169 $ 4,172 $ 16,341 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 66 % 26 % 48 % Adjusted Gross Margin 67 % 29 % 50 %

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other expense, net, (ii) income tax provision, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, and (v) post-acquisition restructuring costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net loss $ (21,416 ) $ (16,876 ) Add: Interest and other expense, net 659 374 Income tax provision 21 7 Depreciation and amortization 2,316 2,151 Stock-based compensation 9,974 933 Post-acquisition restructuring costs — 2,078 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,446 ) $ (11,333 )

Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss Per Share

Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (i) accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) post-acquisition restructuring costs, (iv) amortization of acquired intangibles, and (v) loss on debt extinguishment. We believe Adjusted Net Loss provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

On July 29, 2019, we closed our initial public offering (our IPO) in which we issued and sold 8,050,000 shares (inclusive of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,050,000 shares, which was exercised on July 25, 2019) of common stock at $26.00 per share. We received net proceeds of $194.6 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and before deducting offering costs of $4.6 million. Upon the closing of our IPO, all shares of our outstanding redeemable convertible preferred stock converted into 23,151,481 shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis. As a result of our IPO closing during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, we have prepared the below adjusted condensed consolidated statement of operations data in order to present pro forma adjusted net loss per share amounts that will be comparable to future periods. The following calculation gives effect to the following pro forma adjustments:

The automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of our redeemable convertible preferred stock (using the if-converted method) into common stock as though the conversion had occurred as of the beginning of each period. The issuance of 8,050,000 shares of common stock as part of the IPO, assuming the shares of common stock were issued and sold as of the beginning of each period.

The table below presents our calculation of pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted, including a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss and the pro forma as adjusted weighted-average shares used in calculating pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted, to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP:

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Numerator: Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (39,586 ) $ (226,656 ) Add: Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock 18,170 180,826 Stock-based compensation 9,974 13,028 Post-acquisition restructuring costs — 446 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,625 4,672 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,670 Adjusted Net Loss $ (9,817 ) $ (26,014 ) Denominator: Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders, basic and diluted 28,222,555 12,749,903 Pro forma adjustments: Pro forma adjustment to reflect conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to

common stock, assuming the conversion took place at the beginning of each period 6,039,517 17,384,812 Pro forma adjustment to reflect issuance of shares of common stock as part of IPO,

assuming the issuance took place at the beginning of each period 2,111,413 6,048,718 Pro forma as adjusted weighted-average number of shares used in calculating Adjusted Net

Loss per share, basic and diluted 36,373,485 36,183,433 Pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.72 )

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (855)-309-6800

ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Kristen Berry

Vice President, Public Relations

+1 (617) 234-4123

+1 (774) 573-0455 (m)

kberry@we-worldwide.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.