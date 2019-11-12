Select Bank Announces Planned Opening of Cornelius, North Carolina Location

/EIN News/ -- CORNELIUS, N.C., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the expansion of its branch network into Cornelius, N.C. The new office, located at 18825 West Catawba Avenue, Suite 100, at the corner of West Catawba Avenue and Nantz Road, is expected to open in early 1st Quarter 2020. The full-service branch will offer exceptional customer service with our full commercial and consumer banking services and solutions and will feature drive-thru lanes as well as a full-service ATM machine, offering customers 24-hour banking.



William Hedgepeth, President and CEO, said of the opening of a Cornelius branch, “The Lake Norman area is a desired area and we believe our new branch will be a convenient location for our customers. We are thrilled to bring Select Bank & Trust to this one-of-a-kind community and we look forward to the community embracing our common-sense approach to banking. We are excited to get to know new customers in the area and continue to serve the customers we currently have there. This branch enables us to round out the greater Charlotte area nicely, along with our Ballantyne office and our Rock Hill, SC office.”

An opening celebration and ribbon cutting for the Cornelius branch will be planned for early March 2019.

About Select Bank & Trust: Select Bank & Trust Company has 19 branch offices located in Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Holly Springs, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Wilmington, North Carolina as well as Blacksburg, Rock Hill, and Six Mile South Carolina and Virginia Beach, Virginia. More information can be obtained by visiting Select's web site at www.SelectBank.com. Select Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT), a North Carolina corporation and a bank holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

William L. Hedgepeth II

President & CEO

Office: 910-892-7080

Direct for inquiries: 704-644-4137

BillH@SelectBank.com

SelectBank.com





