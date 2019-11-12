Amdocs and U.S. Cellular Extend Partnership with Five Year Agreement

Amdocs portfolio combined with extension of development, testing and managed services will enable U.S. Cellular to reimagine the customer experience and accelerate its digital journey

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS and CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM), a leading wireless service provider in the U.S., has deployed the Amdocs digital care and commerce experience solution which was announced last year . Amdocs also announced U.S. Cellular’s extension of existing services, including development, testing and managed services, for five years. This builds on the two-decade long relationship between the companies.



Amdocs’ open and dynamic portfolio will allow U.S. Cellular to digitize the online and mobile application-based sales and ordering experience, enhance the quality of the consumer experience with greater automation, and better manage its digital marketing with more data- and analytics-driven reports and analysis of campaigns. Amdocs will also continue to provide development, testing, hosting and operations, and maintenance services, delivering projects with an agile approach, enabling U.S. Cellular to quickly add solutions and capabilities in short iterative cycles.

“The extension of our long-standing relationship with Amdocs demonstrates our continued trust and confidence in this alliance and Amdocs’ long track record of successful delivery,” said Michael S. Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer of U.S. Cellular. “To continue to differentiate the U.S. Cellular brand experience, we require highly agile systems to deliver a digital-first customer experience. We expect to quickly realize the objectives of our digital journey with the rapid introduction of innovative new solutions for our customers.”

“U.S. Cellular is a value-based, consumer-centric brand focused on delivering a superior customer experience and being transparent in its communication with customers,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “Taking an agile approach to its customer-first digital journey will enable U.S. Cellular to achieve this while bringing greater choice to market faster and reducing risk and costs.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19, May 28, August 19 and November 12, 2019.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular , Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp .

