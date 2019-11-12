AT&T and Amdocs Expand Strategic Alliance

Companies announce multi-year collaboration to accelerate AT&T’s transformation

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and AT&T* (NYSE: T), are extending their collaboration to modernize and upgrade AT&T’s digital business support systems under a multi-year managed services agreement.



This agreement supports AT&T’s business transformation strategy. In addition to customer experience and digital enablement programs, the companies are expanding activities in strategic areas such as data analytics and security. The team will accelerate the implementation of DevOps to address business priorities and bring innovation to market in an agile manner.

"5G and the cloud will lead to new business and consumer applications we haven’t even imagined yet, and developers and creators will look to us to help make those visions a reality," said Andre Fuetsch, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, AT&T. "As the ecosystem continues to expand, we need to provide a solid foundation to build on. Amdocs has been a strong collaborator for years, and we value their agility, technical expertise, and customer-centric approach."

"AT&T has always driven our industry forward, improving the way people live and work," said Shimie Hortig, group president, Americas at Amdocs. "We are very proud of our deep relationship spanning many decades and look forward to strengthening this relationship as the communications and media industry continues to innovate at an unprecedented pace."

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation’s fastest wireless network.** And according to America’s biggest test, we have the nation’s best wireless network.*** We’re building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q3 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

