Amdocs Partners with Vodafone Germany for Business and Technology Transformation

Collaboration to modernize, automate & digitize, giving Vodafone Germany greater business agility, IT velocity and a unified digital customer experience

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has signed a strategic business and IT transformation agreement with Vodafone Germany, the integrated communications service provider at the heart of the Vodafone Group. Amdocs will collaborate with Vodafone Germany to modernize its digital business and operations systems, business processes and customer journeys across all touchpoints and channels while actively reducing business complexity.



The programme, one of the largest of its kind in the world, will facilitate a leaner product portfolio, more agile processes and increased efficiencies; establishing a modern cloud-native technology architecture based on a scalable, agile IT delivery model.

Ralf Hellebrand, Programme Director, Technology at Vodafone Germany said: “The communications industry is changing rapidly, and we are embarking on an accelerated journey to transform Vodafone Germany’s business, improve IT velocity and offer a unified, digital customer experience. With the decision for Amdocs we strive to lift our collaboration to a new level and ensure the transformation success jointly with all partners on this journey.”

As part of the collaboration, Amdocs will provide Vodafone Germany with an end-to-end digital cloud native and open platform, covering the full journey of care and commerce processes, a dynamic catalog solution enabling Vodafone Germany to launch new services at speed, and RevenueONE, Amdocs’ new solution for capturing every revenue opportunity of the 5G digital economy.

Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs said: “We’re seeing a huge increase in the number of communications companies worldwide who are transforming their businesses to deliver a digital customer experience, increased IT velocity and reduced costs. This programme will touch all aspects of Vodafone Germany’s business, from customer experience, products, partners and processes to IT infrastructure. We are proud to partner with Vodafone Germany on this transformation journey.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19, May 28, August 19 and November 12, 2019.

