Telkom SA and Amdocs Sign Multi-Year Agreement for Modernizing IT Operations

/EIN News/ -- PRETORIA, South Africa and ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telkom SA (JSE: TKG), a leading information and communications technology (ICT) services provider in South Africa, and Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a multi-year services agreement under which Amdocs will modernize and manage Telkom SA’s business support operations.



In today’s increasingly inter-connected world, Telkom SA recognizes the pivotal role IT and technology have in enabling better relationships with its customers. Telkom SA’s focus remains on transforming its IT and Digital ecosystem while continuing to put customer experience at the center of its transformation. With Amdocs, it will be modernizing business support operations across fixed-line, mobile and broadband Internet lines of business, as well as prepaid and postpaid consumer and enterprise offerings. This will improve its business agility for faster time to market of new offerings and increase IT velocity to effectively support its digital transformation journey and rapidly growing customer base, all helping to enhance the experiences it delivers to both consumers and enterprises.

“We are excited to build on our relationship with Amdocs to enable our digital transformation journey and hope to create a culture of excellence and execution that provides the highest levels of operational performance, business capabilities and service quality. We intend to continuously identify new areas of improvement and find innovative solutions to further enhance customer experiences and operational efficiencies,” said Althon Beukes, Group Chief Information Officer for the Telkom Group. “Telkom SA has been working with Amdocs for two decades; this agreement endeavors to build a strategic partnership with Amdocs. We are confident that through this partnership, we will be able to provide our customers a seamless experience across our ecosystem while transforming our IT landscape.”

“We are extremely pleased to enter this new and exciting phase in our relationship with Telkom SA,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “As our industry transforms and the pace of modernization accelerates, leaders like Telkom SA are looking to establish future-ready operations to ensure they can be even more responsive to customer needs, quickly introduce service innovation and offer experiences that can set them apart in the marketplace.”

Under the agreement, Amdocs will deliver managed services to Telkom SA across the Business support system layer and endeavors to utilize its DevOps capabilities to bring value to Telkom.

DevOps is a part of the open and dynamic amdocsONE portfolio, these services offer a unique adaptation of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) methodologies for digitalized operations that help improve operational performance and quality even further.

Telkom SA has been using Amdocs products since 1999. In 2013, Telkom SA expanded its collaboration with Amdocs to include managed services for its business support operations. This agreement extends and enhances this engagement.

About Telkom

Telkom SA SOC Ltd is a leading information and communications technology services provider in South Africa. Telkom’s mission is to seamlessly connect people to a better life. Telkom carries this through in all their brands, whether at the consumer, business or wholesale level.

Telkom consists of the following business units: BCX, an end-to-end digital solutions provider; connectivity and wholesale division Openserve; Telkom Consumer; Telkom Small & Medium Business, also managing our marketing provider Yellow Pages, formerly known as Trudon and our retail business, property company Gyro.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

