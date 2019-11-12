Mimecast to Present at the 2019 RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, announced today that Rafe Brown, Mimecast’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2019 RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference. Mimecast’s presentation will begin at 1:45 PM EST (UTC-5:00) on November 19, 2019.



Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation here: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/technology2019/64110338737.cfm

The presentation will be available following the live event in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. https://investors.mimecast.com

About Mimecast

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) makes business email and data safer for thousands of customers and their millions of employees worldwide. Founded in 2003, the company's next-generation cloud-based security, archiving and continuity services protect email and deliver comprehensive email risk management.

