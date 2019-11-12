Supernus to Present at Two November Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company's management will present a Company overview and update, as well as host investor meetings, at the following November conferences:



Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference Date: November 19, 2019 Time: 1:50 p.m. ET Place: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York





Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference Date: November 21, 2019 Time: 2:40 p.m. GMT / 9:40 a.m. ET Place: Waldorf Hilton, London, UK

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company's management during these conferences should contact the respective conference coordinators.

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’ in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com . An archived replay of these webcasts will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the respective conferences.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company currently markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy, and Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD and SPN-604 for the treatment of bipolar disorder.

