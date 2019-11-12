Synaptics VideoSmart SoC Approved for Widevine CAS on Android TV Platforms

Platform Features Synaptics’ High-Performance Multimedia Processor, Free-to-use Widevine Conditional Access System, castLabs Secure Content Delivery

/EIN News/ -- BANGKOK, Thailand and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APAC ANDROID TV SUMMIT – Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA ), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced its VideoSmart® quad-core multimedia SoC has been selected by Google as an approved Widevine conditional access system (CAS) solution for Android TV. Together with castLabs, the trio will demonstrate at the APAC Android TV Summit an end-to-end Widevine CAS workflow including hardware level security and content delivery.



Brian Baker, Director Product Management, Widevine said: “Google's Widevine CAS empowers PayTV operators with a free-to-use CAS ecosystem solution for secure content delivery. We welcome and very much appreciate Synaptics’ dedicated engineering leadership in Widevine CAS integrations and look forward to seeing additional global service operators bring to market new innovative and affordable Android TV media streaming solutions.”

Saleel Awsare, SVP & GM, IoT Division, Synaptics said: “Synaptics is the global Android TV market-leader and has deployed and maintained powerful and highly advanced multimedia processor technology in service provider media streaming devices for many generations. Our innovative and complete line of VideoSmart SoCs, along with our Ecosystem and OEM/ODM partners, empowers service operators with a high-performance and swift time-to-market solution backed by a cost-effective platform that addresses the rapidly expanding Android TV marketplace.”

Michael Stattmann, CEO, castLabs said: “We are excited to partner with Synaptics to launch the first Widevine CAS enabled device platform which fully relies on the standard Android TV media framework and castLabs’ hybrid PRESTOplay for Android player SDK rather than custom middleware. This greatly reduces customization and integration efforts for the ODM and operator, improving time to market and cost efficiency while making the solution easy to certify based on the reference BSP. Together with castLabs’ cloud based multi-DRM and CAS service DRMtoday, hybrid broadcast/OTT services can be deployed with a single integration on backend as well as device side.”

APAC Android TV Summit:

Please join us at the APAC Android TV Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 12-14, where Synaptics will be showcasing its latest quad-core multimedia processor SoCs with enterprise-grade encryption at the hardware level. To register, visit https://events.withgoogle.com/android-tv-summit-bangkok-2019

About Synaptics:

Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of human interface solutions, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics’ broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company’s rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. (NASDAQ: SYNA ) www.synaptics.com .

About Widevine:

Widevine's mission is to deliver best-in-class content security solutions across all devices and platforms by providing our partners with secure, easy, and efficient technology for streaming video over the Internet. Visit www.widevine.com

About castLabs:

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. They provide solutions to easily enable the secure distribution of premium movie, TV, and audio assets for high-quality video experiences. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver DRM-protected content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms which include DRMtoday licensing, PRESTOplay player SDKs, and Video Toolkit processing. castLabs also supplies end-to-end technical consulting for encrypted video playback integrations and projects. Visit www.castLabs.com

