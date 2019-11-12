VirTra Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz. , Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019. The unaudited financial statements and notes thereto are available on VirTra’s website and here.



Third Quarter 2019 and Recent Highlights:

Awarded $5.0 million IDIQ contract in addition to a $1.7 million expansion order from the Department of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection

Received $2.3 million follow-on order from the Arizona Department of Public Safety

Received $1.1 million expansion order from the U.S. Secret Service

Launched the world’s first ultra-high-definition 4k training simulators and received initial order from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC)

Awarded patents for TASER® training and simulating firearms and malfunctions, which strengthens VirTra’s competitive moat and enhances the realism of simulation training

Launched driving simulators for U.S. law enforcement and debuted additional new products at IACP 2019

Partnered with Force Science Institute to develop additional advanced simulation training for law enforcement officers

Engaged JL O’Connell & Associates, a highly regarded business development consultancy, to expand VirTra’s sales and marketing efforts in the military market

Third Quarter and Nine Month 2019 Financial Highlights:

All figures in millions, except per share data Q3 2019 Q3 2018 % Δ YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % Δ Total Revenue $ 6.71 $ 3.55 89 % $ 12.82 $ 15.55 -18 % Gross Profit $ 3.76 $ 2.09 80 % $ 7.07 $ 10.09 -30 % Gross Margin 55.9 % 58.8 % -5 % 55.2 % 64.9 % -15 % Net Income/(Loss) $ 0.94 $ 0.06 1436 % ($ 0.01 ) $ 2.09 N/A Diluted EPS $ 0.12 $ 0.01 1100 % $ 0.00 $ 0.25 N/A

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter of 2019, we saw much of our work from prior quarters come to fruition as we achieved the second most successful quarter in our company’s history in terms of recognized revenue and our best third quarter to date,” said Bob Ferris, Chairman and CEO of VirTra. “Financially, the quarter was highlighted by $6.7 million revenue, $937,000 in net income, $1.4 million in adjusted EBITDA, and a record backlog of $11.3 million. When combined with the results of the prior few quarters, Q3 highlights the importance of continuing to evaluate our business on an annual rather than a quarterly basis.

“The results of the third quarter were in large part driven by the operational progress we’ve made throughout the year, including launching upgraded recoil kits, introducing driving simulators, developing new certified curriculum, and bolstering our competitive moat with new patents, all of which have led to increasing VirTra’s status in the market as the most trusted name for effective simulation training. Given our ability to add to our pipeline while fulfilling orders, we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to continue this momentum for the rest of the year and enter 2020 from a position of strength.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue increased by 89% to $6.7 million from $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in total revenue was due to an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed and delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2018.

Gross profit increased 80% to $3.8 million (55.9% of total revenue) from $2.1 million (58.8% of total revenue) in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to differences in the product mix and the varying quantity of systems, accessories, and services sold.

Net operating expense was $2.5 million compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in net operating expense was due to an increase in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense, costs for labor, benefits, professional services, sales and marketing expense, and research and development expense.

Income from operations was $1.2 million compared to income from operations of $80,000 in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income totaled $937,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $61,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.4 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $174,000 in the same period a year-ago.

As of September 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit totaled $5.3 million compared to $3.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. At the end of the quarter, the company had working capital of $6.4 million and no debt.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Total revenue was $12.8 million compared to $15.5 million in the first nine months of 2018. The decrease in total revenue was due primarily to the delivery of a large, one-time $4.4 million simulator and accessories order in 2018 that helped equip the police force of Pakistan.

Gross profit was $7.1 million (55.2% of total revenue) compared to $10.1 million (64.9% of total revenue) in the first nine months of 2018. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to differences in the product mix and the varying quantity of systems, accessories, and services sold.

Net operating expense was $7.2 million, which is consistent with the first nine months of 2018.

Loss from operations was $94,000 compared to income from operations of $2.9 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Net loss totaled $10,000, or $(0.00) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $339,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Deferred revenue totaled $4.6 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $2.7 million as of September 30, 2018. The current portion of deferred revenue was $3.0 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $1.9 million as of September 30, 2018. The increase in deferred revenue was primarily due to customer deposits received on new orders, new service agreements, and new STEP agreements received.

Conference Call

VirTra management will hold a conference call today (November 12, 2019) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results. VirTra’s Chairman and CEO, Bob Ferris, and CFO, Judy Henry, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 844-369-8770

International number: 862-298-0840

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact VirTra’s IR team at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of VirTra’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 26, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 56432

VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,377,712 $ 2,500,381 Certificates of deposit 1,915,000 3,490,000 Accounts receivable, net 1,431,408 1,302,010 Interest receivable 18,490 21,385 That's Eatertainment note receivable, net, related party - 292,138 Trade note receivable, net - 96,282 Inventory, net 2,818,100 1,612,002 Unbilled revenue 2,111,374 689,153 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 498,162 377,520 Total current assets 12,170,246 10,380,871 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 948,588 678,245 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,462,922 - Intangible assets, net 154,074 - That's Eatertainment note receivable, long term, related party 291,110 - Trade note receivable, long term - 6,843 Security deposits, long-term 19,712 339,756 Other assets, long-term 340,438 292,298 Deferred tax asset, net 2,383,000 2,400,000 Investment in That's Eatertainment, related party 1,120,000 1,120,000 Total long-term assets 6,719,844 4,837,142 Total assets $ 18,890,090 $ 15,218,013 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,047,334 $ 429,949 Accrued compensation and related costs 950,429 613,691 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 478,398 632,606 Note payable, current - 11,250 Operating lease liability, short-term 291,373 - Deferred revenue, short-term 3,005,372 1,924,307 Total current liabilities 5,772,906 3,611,803 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 1,601,169 962,356 Deferred rent liability - 46,523 Operating lease liability, long-term 1,251,098 - Total long-term liabilities 2,852,267 1,008,879 Total liabilities 8,625,173 4,620,682 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 10) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,745,030 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and 7,827,651 shares issued 775 783 and 7,816,944 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Treasury stock at cost; nil shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and - (37,308 ) 10,707 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018. Additional paid-in capital 13,912,646 14,272,834 Accumulated deficit (3,648,504 ) (3,638,978 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,264,917 10,597,331 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,890,090 $ 15,218,013 See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed financial statements.

VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Revenues: Net sales $ 6,682,728 $ 3,506,179 $ 12,696,810 $ 15,027,580 That's Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, related party 28,561 41,038 100,993 512,545 Other royalties/licensing fees 2,120 1,680 21,257 5,755 Total revenue 6,713,409 3,548,897 12,819,060 15,545,880 Cost of sales 2,957,865 1,461,754 5,748,001 5,452,906 Gross profit 3,755,544 2,087,143 7,071,059 10,092,974 Operating expenses: General and administrative 2,127,422 1,683,979 6,074,213 6,218,135 Research and development 381,654 323,626 1,090,960 996,908 Net operating expense 2,509,076 2,007,605 7,165,173 7,215,043 Income (loss) from operations 1,246,468 79,538 (94,114 ) 2,877,931 Other income (expense) Other income 38,426 21,032 114,158 86,508 Other expense - (3,570 ) (6,031 ) (4,542 ) Net other income 38,426 17,462 108,127 81,966 Income before provision for income taxes 1,284,894 97,000 14,013 2,959,897 Provision for income taxes 347,787 36,000 23,539 871,747 Net income (loss) $ 937,107 $ 61,000 $ (9,526 ) $ 2,088,150 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,745,030 7,911,807 7,748,543 7,907,864 Diluted 7,721,574 8,247,841 7,748,543 8,256,098 See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed financial statements.



VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (9,526 ) $ 2,088,150 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 434,405 217,952 Deferred taxes 17,000 860,181 Impairment of investment in That's Eatertainment, related party - 134,140 Stock compensation - 6,656 Reserve for note receivable 102,473 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (129,398 ) (1,072,594 ) Trade note receivable, net 652 - Interest receivable 3,923 - Inventory (1,206,098 ) (147,609 ) Unbilled revenue (1,422,221 ) 751,042 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (120,642 ) (149,890 ) Other assets (48,140 ) - Security deposits, long-term 320,044 - Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 799,915 776,795 Payments on operating lease liability (178,909 ) - Deferred revenue 1,719,878 (345,711 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 283,356 3,119,112 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of certificates of deposit (3,560,000 ) - Redemption of certificates of deposit 5,135,000 - Purchase of intangible assets (160,000 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (489,518 ) (292,827 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,631 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 928,113 (292,827 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of stock options (16,110 ) (32,000 ) N/P Payable -Profiles (11,250 ) (11,250 ) Stock options exercised 11,426 10,500 Purchase of treasury stock (318,204 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (334,138 ) (32,750 ) Net increase in cash 877,331 2,793,535 Cash, beginning of period 2,500,381 5,080,445 Cash, end of period $ 3,377,712 $ 7,873,980 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid: Taxes $ 6,539 $ 102,543 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Conversion of accounts to note receivable - 693,044 Conversion of That's Eatertainment note receivable to long term, related party 292,138 - See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed financial statements.



