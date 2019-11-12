Credit Acceptance Named to the Detroit Free Press 2019 Top Workplaces List

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, Michigan, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been awarded a 2019 Top Workplaces honor by The Detroit Free Press. We ranked #6 out of the 33 large companies that made the list. This is the eighth year in a row that Credit Acceptance has won a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace honor.

Our ranking was based solely on the results of a team member survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee research and culture technology firm. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

This is the eighth workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (last six years in a row)

Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last five years in a row)

Forbes Global 2000 List

Best Workplaces for Millennials (four out of last five years)

Crain’s Fast 50 (last six years in a row)

Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (last eight years in a row)

Best Workplaces for Women (last three years in a row)

To see the complete list of 2019 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces, visit Top Workplaces 2019 .

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk Senior Vice President and Treasurer (248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432 IR@creditacceptance.com



