LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for October 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ), today released its monthly activity report for October 2019.



Total brokerage and advisory assets served at the end of October were approximately $732 billion, a $12 billion increase, or 1.7%, compared to the end of September 2019.

Total net new assets for October were an inflow of $3.3 billion*, translating to a 5.5% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of October were $31.6 billion, a $0.4 billion increase compared to September 2019. Net buying in October was $3.3 billion.

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted) October September Change October Change 2019 2019 M/M 2018 Y/Y Assets Served Advisory Assets 345.3 338.0 2.2% 291.7 18.4% Brokerage Assets 386.5 381.3 1.4% 357.5 8.1% Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets 731.7 719.3 1.7% 649.3 12.7% Net New Assets Net New Advisory Assets 3.0 2.2 n/m 2.1 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets 0.3 (0.4) n/m 0.1 n/m Total Net New Assets 3.3 1.8 n/m 2.2 n/m Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions 0.6 0.5 n/m 0.6 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 22.6 22.2 1.8% 21.4 5.6% Deposit Cash Account Balances 4.6 4.6 0.0% 4.2 9.5% Total Insured Sweep Balances 27.2 26.8 1.5% 25.6 6.3% Money Market Sweep Accounts 2.3 2.6 (11.5)% 3.5 (34.3)% Purchased Money Market Funds 2.1 1.8 n/m n/a n/a Total Money Market Balances 4.4 4.4 0.0% 3.5 25.7% Total Client Cash Balances 31.6 31.2 1.3% 29.1 8.6% Net Buy (Sell) Activity 3.3 2.9 n/m 2.1 n/m Market Indices S&P 500 (end of period) 3,038 2,977 2.0% 2,712 12.0% Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 183 205 (10.7)% 219 (16.4)%

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com .

* This included $0.1 billion of outflows related to a hybrid firm that set up its own broker/dealer and departed. Prior to these outflows, total net new assets for October were an inflow of $3.4 billion.

