Aclaris Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a physician-led biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will present at the following conferences:



Dr. Neal Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer, together with members from the Company’s R&D team, will present a company overview at SVB Leerink’s 13th Annual POLARxPRESS Bus Tour in New York, New York on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The R&D team will include: Joseph Monahan, Ph.D. - EVP R&D (Head of Discovery) Walter Smith - SVP, R&D Paul Changelian, Ph.D. - VP, Biology Jon Jacobsen, Ph.D. - VP, Chemistry Dr. David Gordon - Chief Medical Officer





Dr. Walker will also present a company overview at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:05 PM ET at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through the Company's web site, www.aclaristx.com, on the 'Events' section. An archived version of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a physician-led biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company’s diverse and multi-stage portfolio includes one late-stage investigational drug candidate and a pipeline powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn or Twitter @aclaristx.

Aclaris Contact

Michael Tung, M.D.

Corporate Strategy/Investor Relations

484-329-2140

mtung@aclaristx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.